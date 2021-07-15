 Skip to main content
Mills County looking for Council Bluffs man for vehicle theft, more
Mills County looking for Council Bluffs man for vehicle theft, more

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Council Bluffs man wanted following a vehicle pursuit.

Jacob E. Stoner, 27, is wanted after an incident that occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy stopped a gray 2013 Dodge Avenger at Lambert Avenue and 190th Street in Pacific Junction.

As the deputy was speaking with the driver of the vehicle, a woman, Stoner — a passenger in the vehicle — allegedly got into the driver’s seat and sped away, stealing the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency said Stoner is wanted for a number of charges.

Anyone with information on Stoner is asked to call local law enforcement or the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at 712-527-4871.

See photos of Stoner at NonpareilOnline.com.

