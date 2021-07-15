Mills County looking for Council Bluffs man for vehicle theft, more

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Council Bluffs man wanted following a vehicle pursuit.
Jacob E. Stoner, 27, is wanted after an incident that occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy stopped a gray 2013 Dodge Avenger at Lambert Avenue and 190th Street in Pacific Junction.
As the deputy was speaking with the driver of the vehicle, a woman, Stoner — a passenger in the vehicle — allegedly got into the driver’s seat and sped away, stealing the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The agency said Stoner is wanted for a number of charges.
Anyone with information on Stoner is asked to call local law enforcement or the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at 712-527-4871.
