Omaha motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

An Omaha motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Monday evening.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said Richard Davenport, 51, was eastbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson on Veterans Memorial Highway near the 24th Street intersection when a man in a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck made a left hand turn in front of Davenport. Police identified the driver of the truck as Jacob Eyberg, 41, of Council Bluffs.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m.

Medics took Davenport to an area trauma center in critical condition, police said. Eyberg was uninjured.

Police said an investigation into the crash continues. Attempts to reach police for additional details weren't immediately successful on Tuesday morning.