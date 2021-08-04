Police investigating after body found at Fairmont Park in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Police is investigating what the department described as a suspicious death.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Lookout Point at Fairmont Park in the 1200 block of Fairmont Avenue on a report that someone had found the decomposed woman's body, according to the department.
Police said an investigation into the death is ongoing. An autopsy is expected today.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike Brownlee
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today