Police investigating after body found at Fairmont Park in Council Bluffs
Police investigating after body found at Fairmont Park in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Police is investigating what the department described as a suspicious death.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Lookout Point at Fairmont Park in the 1200 block of Fairmont Avenue on a report that someone had found the decomposed woman's body, according to the department.

Police said an investigation into the death is ongoing. An autopsy is expected today.

