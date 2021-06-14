Police search for suspect accused of lighting woman on fire

Police are searching for a Council Bluffs woman accused of tying to set another woman on fire.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said officers were called to the 1400 block of North 15th Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said an investigation showed that Lindsy Maves, 28, was involved in an altercation with another woman.

During the fight, Maves allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on the woman and lit her on fire, the department said. As a third person at the scene tried to put out the fire, Maves allegedly continued to attack the victim, hitting her in the face with an unknown object, police said.

Police said Maves fled the scene before officers arrived and authorities have not yet located the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or the possible location of Maves is asked to contact the police department at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

