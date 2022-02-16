Police searching for Casey's robbery suspect

The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Casey's at 1030 Veterans Memorial Highway. The police department said officers were informed a man allegedly showed a knife while robbing the gas station. Police said the man took several items.

Police described the suspect as a Latino man wearing a mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and gray pants. He fled the area on food, heading southbound.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect. Police said there no reports of injuries. The identity of the suspect is unknown and he remains at large.

Anyone with any information that was in the area at the time of this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.