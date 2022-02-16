 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police searching for Casey's robbery suspect

  Updated
Caseys robbery 2-16-22.png

The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Casey's on the Veterans Memorial Highway.

 COURTESY COUNCIL BLUFFS POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Casey's at 1030 Veterans Memorial Highway. The police department said officers were informed a man allegedly showed a knife while robbing the gas station. Police said the man took several items.

Police described the suspect as a Latino man wearing a mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and gray pants. He fled the area on food, heading southbound.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect. Police said there no reports of injuries. The identity of the suspect is unknown and he remains at large.

Anyone with any information that was in the area at the time of this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

