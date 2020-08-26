Police searching for couple after robbery at Council Bluffs Bomgaars

The suspects in a Wednesday morning armed robbery at Bomgaars in Council Bluffs remains at large.

Council Bluffs Police Department officers were dispatched to the store on Kanesville Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. Police said a loss prevention employee at the store spotted a man concealing merchandise.

After the man and the woman accompanying him paid for some items, they attempted to leave when the employee asked about the concealed merchandise. Police said the man allegedly pulled a handgun from his pocket and told the employee to leave him alone.

The couple exited the store and left in an older black sport-utility vehicle with Iowa license plate ARE008. Police described the suspects as a white man with reddish facial hair and a white woman, both in their late 20s or 30s.

Police said anyone who sees the couple should call 911 and not approach them, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that recognizes the couple or the vehicle is asked to contact Council Bluffs detectives at 712-328-4728. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 712-328-STOP (7867).

