Police: Two children ejected from SUV after it was hit by stolen vehicle

OMAHA -- Two children were ejected from a vehicle that had been struck by a stolen car fleeing from Council Bluffs police, authorities said.
The crash happened Thursday evening at 13th Street and Missouri Avenue on the Omaha side of the Missouri River.
The children were in a 2004 Nissan Murano that had the green light at the intersection. As their SUV crossed into the intersection, it was struck by a 2009 Cadillac traveling at a high rate of speed, according to an Omaha police press release.
The driver of the stolen Cadillac was treated for a fractured leg and cited on suspicion of traffic violations, Omaha police said. Bluffs police said a warrant has been issued for the driver, a 23-year-old Bellevue man.
The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Rosa Espinosa of Omaha, suffered a fractured arm. Two children in the rear of her car were thrown from the Nissan. Kiara Espinosa, 12, and Joely Gracia-Ramirez, 2, were taken to Nebraska Medical Center along with Espinosa and the driver of the Cadillac.
Another passenger suffered less serious injuries.
