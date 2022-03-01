Pottawattamie County reminds residents of burn ban; six fires reported Monday

On Tuesday Pottawattamie County Emergency Management issued a reminder that an open burn ban has been in place since Feb. 8.

The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county, the agency said in a release.

On Monday, there were six different fires that utilized 12 of the county's 15 fire departments, units from Pottawattamie County Conservation and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Department due to residents failing to observe the burn ban, according to the agency. There were two additional fires out of county that departments also assisted with.

"The burn ban is put in place to save lives and property. Violation of a burn ban can subject a person to citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban," the agency said in the release, noting there were four citations issued Monday.

"We understand that the weather has turned nice and land owners have fuels to burn, but with how dry our county is at this time, fires can become out of control quickly, resulting in catastrophic damage," Emergency Management Specialist Michell Bose said in the release.

As a reminder to citizens during these dry conditions, do not throw cigarettes out from moving vehicles (advice that should be heeded despite weather conditions) and discontinue burning trash, yard waste, piled tree debris, grass/agricultural ground and set-asides or other items during the ban.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.