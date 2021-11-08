Pottawattamie County Sherriff's Office investigating woman's death

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death.

The office said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Timber Drive east of Council Bluffs around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday regarding an alleged domestic disturbance. Deputies found Bonnie Rankin, 83, dead inside the home.

Deputies also found Harvey Rankin, 86, suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis Township Rescue took Harvey Ranking to Nebraska Medicine for treatment. The sheriff's office said a deputy followed the ambulance to the hospital and placed a law enforcement hold on Harvey Rankin.

Deputies and the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team processed the scene and started a death investigation that is ongoing.

"At this time we believe that everyone involved in this incident is accounted for and there is no danger to the public," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The sheriff's office did not release a cause of death for Bonnie Rankin. Attempts to reach the office for additional information weren't immediately successful on Monday.

Sheriff’s Office Investigators will be working with the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office regarding any criminal charges.

Sheriff Andy Brown and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office offered their condolences to the family and friends of Bonnie Rankin.