Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy

Halverson was the first to respond to a store alarm signifying a robbery in progress and was met by Donahue after he entered through the front door. Donahue repeatedly shot at Halverson and wounded him before he took the deputy’s gun and fled in a minivan, the complaint states.

Another deputy tried to pull him over, but Donahue sped away before crashing into concrete barriers on a bridge that was under construction, the complaint says. He then fled on foot and managed to evade authorities for 14 hours.

In the minivan, investigators say they found the handgun Donahue used to shoot Halverson. They also recovered the deputy’s service weapon and merchandise stolen during the robbery.

Donahue has been charged with 10 counts, including attempting to murder an officer, disarming an officer, first-degree robbery, false imprisonment, trafficking stolen weapons and possessing a gun as a felon. The most serious carry sentences of up to 50 years in prison. If convicted of attempting to murder an officer, he would be required to serve 100% of the prison sentence imposed and not be eligible for parole.

During a brief court appearance Tuesday, a judge set Donahue’s bond at $2.5 million and appointed the public defender’s office to represent him. No attorney has made an appearance on his behalf.

Authorities say Donahue, who is in custody at the Linn County jail, was previously convicted of felonies in Illinois and Oklahoma.