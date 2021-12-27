Sentencings: Council Bluffs man on gun charges, Glenwood man on drug charges

A Council Bluffs man faces seven years in prison on gun charges.

Jaime Antonio Hernandez, Jr., 28, was sentenced on Dec. 14 to 84 months in federal prison for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. He faces three years of supervised release after prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in June of 2020 law enforcement located Hernandez in an apartment in Council Bluffs. Hernandez was found to be in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Hernandez pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in February of 2021.

Glenwood man sentenced on meth charges

A Glenwood man faces 11 years in prison on drug charges.

Joshua Matthew St. John, 42, was sentenced on Dec. 16 to 132 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces five years of supervised release after prison.

According to court documents, St. John pleaded guilty to the methamphetamine offense in May of 2021. His co-defendant, Sarah Diane Adams, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2022.

On April 2, 2020, a confidential source arranged with St. John to purchase a quarter pound of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The confidential source traveled to St. John’s residence in Glenwood and was instructed by Adams to follow them to a stash location. The quarter pound of methamphetamine was measured from a larger amount and delivered by Adams to the confidential source. On April 24, 2020, the confidential source met St. John at his residence to purchase methamphetamine and reported seeing a large quantity of methamphetamine. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on St. John’s residence and recovered approximately a half pound of methamphetamine and distribution paraphernalia.

