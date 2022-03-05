 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty in Capitol riot case

DES MOINES (AP) — A northwest Iowa man pleaded not guilty Friday to four federal charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Kenneth Rader, 53, of Sioux City appeared in a video hearing before Judge Royce Lamberth to face charges he knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Rader remains free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for May 10.

He was arrested Jan. 20 in Sioux City after an Omaha, Nebraska, FBI agent said the agency received a tip from a relative that Rader was involved in the breach of the Capitol.

The tipster referred to Rader as “my radicalized family member” and indicated Rader had shared videos of himself on the Capitol grounds and inside the building and has verbally threatened former Vice President Mike Pence, according to an affidavit filed with the court by Nebraska-based FBI Agent Michael Banfield.

Court documents indicate surveillance video shows Rader entered the Capitol through the Senate wing door, stood near the entrance, walked near a broken window, appeared to speak with several unidentified people, then exited through the same door he used to enter. He was inside the building for about three minutes. Photos show him wearing a hooded sweatshirt with “Trump 2020” on the front.

