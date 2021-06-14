Suspect in custody after allegedly setting woman on fire after altercation in Council Bluffs

Police have located and arrested a woman accused of setting another woman on fire.

Lindsy Maves, 28, was taken into custody without further incident on Monday, the Council Bluffs Police Department said. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree arson and willful injury. Maves is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail. The jail booking website did not list a bond amount on Monday evening.

Officers were called to New Visions Homeless Services in the 1400 block of North 15th Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday after an altercation between Maves and another woman. The altercation had occurred in the area, but not at the shelter, according to New Visions Director Brandy Wallar.

During the fight, Maves allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on the woman and lit her on fire, police said. As a third person at the scene tried to put out the fire, Maves allegedly continued to attack the victim, hitting her in the face with an unknown object, police said.

“The woman that was injured walked to our shelter, she came to our facility to get help,” Wallar said. “We contacted police. She was in pretty bad shape. I’m glad we were able to help.”