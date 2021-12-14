Suspect in Omaha murder arrested in Council Bluffs

A man has been arrested in Council Bluffs in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday evening at 4727 Erskine St. in Omaha.

Omaha Police officers responded to a home invasion with shots fired at 7:28 p.m. Officers located a man in a vehicle north of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, Diego Vicharra, 21, was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

As the investigation continued, detectives developed information on the suspect. Patrick Keenan, 41, was located in Council Bluffs and arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the press release stated. He will be extradited to Omaha.

Robert Bailey, 27, was also located and was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for his role in the home invasion. He is not considered a suspect in the murder of Vicharra.

Investigators said they would like to thank the OPD Gang Unit and Council Bluffs Police Department for their assistance in the quick apprehension of the suspects.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.