Suspect steals car to flee Omaha Police, is apprehended in Bluffs

The arrest of an alleged thief in Omaha Monday led to a carjacking and a chase that ended in Council Bluffs.
Omaha Police Officers responded to the CarHop at 5153 NW Radial Highway at 11:03 a.m. to investigate a theft. Officers located a male suspect and took him into custody without incident, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. As they were transporting the suspect to Douglas County Corrections, the suspect complained of chest pains. Officers took him to Nebraska Medical Center to have the suspect medically cleared by hospital staff before booking him into Douglas County Corrections.
While at the hospital waiting to be seen by staff, the suspect ran out of the building and jumped into an occupied vehicle, ordering the female driver to drive away, the press release stated. She got out of the car and ran away, leaving him to escape in her vehicle.
Officers pursued the suspect, who struck an unoccupied Omaha Police cruiser, causing disabling damage. OPD’s Able One helicopter followed the vehicle as it sped across the Missouri River on Interstate 80 into Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police Officers took over the pursuit, and the car turned onto Interstate 29, Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard before taking 16th Avenue west and turning into a railyard. The suspect was apprehended near Red Giant Oil and taken into custody by the Council Bluffs Police Department.