Suspect steals car to flee Omaha Police, is apprehended in Bluffs

The arrest of an alleged thief in Omaha Monday led to a carjacking and a chase that ended in Council Bluffs.

Omaha Police Officers responded to the CarHop at 5153 NW Radial Highway at 11:03 a.m. to investigate a theft. Officers located a male suspect and took him into custody without incident, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. As they were transporting the suspect to Douglas County Corrections, the suspect complained of chest pains. Officers took him to Nebraska Medical Center to have the suspect medically cleared by hospital staff before booking him into Douglas County Corrections.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While at the hospital waiting to be seen by staff, the suspect ran out of the building and jumped into an occupied vehicle, ordering the female driver to drive away, the press release stated. She got out of the car and ran away, leaving him to escape in her vehicle.