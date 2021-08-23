Suspects in chase in custody; injured corrections officer who fired shot on paid leave

Authorities have released the name of a Iowa Department of Corrections Fourth Judicial District Correctional Officer who was involved in a shooting with parole violators on Friday.

Officer Mike Brown is on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation following an incident involving parole violators Brandon Hines and Kelsey Hanna, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

According to the department, on Friday corrections officers were searching for Hanna and Hines on warrants for alleged parole violations. Shortly after 1 p.m., officers saw the pair leave a house and get into a black Ford SUV near 27th Street and Avenue G in Council Bluffs. The officers attempted to stop Hines and Hanna from leaving the area.

As officers approached the Ford, Hines put the vehicle in reverse and backed into a secondary officer’s vehicle, the department said. Hines put the SUV in drive and drove towards and struck one of the officers. One officer fired his service weapon striking Hines.

After a pursuit Hines was apprehended in Omaha by the Nebraska State Patrol. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries before being released and taken into custody on a Nebraska warrant. Hanna was arrested without incident, the department said.