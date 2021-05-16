 Skip to main content
Trial for accused murderer of Mollie Tibbetts to begin next week in Davenport
A murder trial for a man accused a killing college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 is set to begin Monday, in Davenport.

Cristhian Rivera, 26, allegedly followed Tibbetts while she was on a run in Brooklyn, Poweshiek County, killed her and hid her body in a nearby cornfield, court documents state.

He was charged with first-degree murder in Poweshiek County, but the trial was moved to Scott County to provide Rivera with a fair and impartial jury.

The trial will begin at 8 a.m. Monday with jury selection at RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Once a jury has been selected, a process that could take days, the trial will begin at the Scott County Courthouse.

The public will not be allowed in the courtroom because of COVID-19 restrictions. The trial will be broadcast live on Court TV.

