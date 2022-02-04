 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial of Iowa teen accused of killing parents pushed to fall

Around Iowa

Daily Nonpareil graphic

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — The trial of a Cedar Rapids teen charged with killing his parents has been pushed back to October.

Attorneys for 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton sought the delay, which a judge granted and set a new trial date for Oct. 18, The Gazette reported. Orton’s first-degree murder trial had been set to begin Tuesday.

Orton is charged as an adult in the Oct. 14 killings of 42-year-old Casey Arthur Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott-Slade. Police have said the 17-year-old killed his parents with a knife and ax at their Cedar Rapids home and told investigators he did it “to take charge of his life.”

He remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

