Trio sentenced on drug charges; Kansas City man sentenced on gun, drug charges

Three people have been sentenced on federal drug charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa announced Jessica Joy Martinez, 31, of Carroll, Shaun Lee Walker, 40, of Council Bluffs, and Jonathan Samuel Dings, 28, of Glidden, were sentenced in connection to a case that started in January of 2020.
On Jan. 10, 2020, Carroll County law enforcement served a search warrant on Dings’ residence in Glidden. While conducting the search, law enforcement learned Martinez and Walker planned to supply Dings that day with approximately a pound of methamphetamine they obtained from Omaha. Dings was to sell the methamphetamine in Carroll and Audubon Counties, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.
Law enforcement attempted to intercept the load car containing the methamphetamine that was driven by Walker with Martinez as a passenger, in Audubon, which resulted in a pursuit occurring before Walker and Martinez were arrested.
On Monday, Martinez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Walker was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison and Dings was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Each defendant was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow their prison terms and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. There is no parole in the federal system.
The investigation was conducted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Audubon County Sheriff’s Office, Audubon Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Agency. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Kansas City man sentenced on gun, drug charges
Also on Monday, D’Ante Decarl Dirks, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking and knowingly possessing a firearm as a felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
On July 7, the Iowa State Patrol stopped Dirks on a roadway. According to the release, Dirks drove in excess of 100 mph, drove into oncoming traffic and passed on the shoulder of the highway before being forced into a ditch in rural Mills County. Dirks ran from the scene and threw a loaded handgun into a nearby cornfield. He was eventually arrested.
Authorities found drugs intended for sale in Dirks’ vehicle. He pleaded guilty to charges on Dec. 4, 2020.