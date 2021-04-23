Trio sentenced on drug charges; Kansas City man sentenced on gun, drug charges

Three people have been sentenced on federal drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa announced Jessica Joy Martinez, 31, of Carroll, Shaun Lee Walker, 40, of Council Bluffs, and Jonathan Samuel Dings, 28, of Glidden, were sentenced in connection to a case that started in January of 2020.

On Jan. 10, 2020, Carroll County law enforcement served a search warrant on Dings’ residence in Glidden. While conducting the search, law enforcement learned Martinez and Walker planned to supply Dings that day with approximately a pound of methamphetamine they obtained from Omaha. Dings was to sell the methamphetamine in Carroll and Audubon Counties, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Law enforcement attempted to intercept the load car containing the methamphetamine that was driven by Walker with Martinez as a passenger, in Audubon, which resulted in a pursuit occurring before Walker and Martinez were arrested.