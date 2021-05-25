Two in custody after pursuit in Council Bluffs

Two people are in custody after a brief vehicle pursuit Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

Fredrick J. Nunes, 35, and Dominique R. Whitebeaver, 24, are at the Pottawattamie County Jail after an incident that started around 12:40 p.m.

A Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office sergeant pulled the pair over in a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria -- a white one that appeared to be a former police cruiser -- on North Eighth Street near Parkwild Drive, according to Lt. Steve Winchell. As the sergeant approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

A roughly 20-minute pursuit ensued, with the Iowa State Patrol assisting the effort. The sheriff's office deployed stop sticks around 35th Street and Ninth Avenue. The Ford was was southbound on 35th Street when the driver attempted a U-turn near 16th Avenue, Winchell said. A state trooper used his cruiser to disable the vehicle.

Winchell said he wasn't sure how high of speeds the chase reached, but he didn't believe there were any "extreme high rates of speed." It was a fairly slow pursuit, relatively speaking, the sheriff's office said.

"We will typically, if they start getting to too high of speeds and there's too much traffic, we'll discontinue pursuits. We discontinued one just this week. It was minimal today."

Both Nunes and Whitebeaver had outstanding warrants related to drug and theft charges out of Sioux City.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.