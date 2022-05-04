Vandalism incident leads to chase, two arrests

Two people were arrested Tuesday after a pursuit stemming from a vandalism incident.

Council Bluffs Police officers were dispatched at 9:26 a.m. to Super Saver, 1141 N. Broadway, for a criminal mischief in progress, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. A male party was allegedly slashing tires on a vehicle in a handicap parking space.

When police arrived, the suspect had fled north on North Broadway in a silver Chevy Equinox. The SUV was spotted by a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputy, who attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled from the deputy, who took up pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle came back into the city limits of Council Bluffs and headed west on Kanesville Boulevard, the press release stated. Council Bluffs officers deployed stop sticks, which successfully deflated the suspect vehicle’s tires. The vehicle became disabled and came to a stop in the 1600 block of West Broadway, where two suspects were taken into custody and transported to Pottawattamie County Corrections.

Suzanne Labastida, the driver, was charged with felony eluding, the press release stated. Evan Christina was charged with criminal mischief. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Westbound traffic on West Broadway at 16th Street was rerouted for a short time until the roadway was cleared.

During the course of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle had gone out of control and hit the side of the Omni Centre Business Park parking garage in the area of Second Street and West Broadway, the press release stated. The impact left minor cosmetic damage to the fascia of the structure. Labastida was also cited for the crash. There were no injuries.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.