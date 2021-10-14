Woman injured in Council Bluffs carjacking

A minor vehicle accident turned into a carjacking that injured one woman in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said the incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the area of North 16th Street and Avenue G. Police said two drivers were involved in an accident.

When the victim, a man, exited his vehicle to examine damage, the suspect allegedly got into the victim's vehicle and drove away. The victim's wife was still in the vehicle and fell out onto the roadway, suffering serious injuries, according to police.

The suspect, a man, drove west towards Omaha and caused several accidents along the way, police said. Officers from the police department and Iowa State Patrol used a tactical maneuver on the Iowa side of the Interstate 480 bridge to stop the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of injuries he suffered during the incident. Police said the suspect will be charged with robbery and additional charges.

