Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh encouraged area residents to turn off their lights and look to the stars this weekend in recognition of International Dark Sky Week, which begins on Saturday, April 15.

Created by the International Dark-Sky Association, Dark Sky Week is meant to bring attention to light pollution, which, in addition to overwhelming light from the natural sky, has many harmful side effects.

Artificial light can disrupt the world’s ecosystems, causing a decline in animal populations and interfering with migratory patterns, according to the IDA.

“Light pollution reduces water quality in ponds, lakes, rivers and streams, and harms fish that support recreation and tourism at Lake Manawa and Big Lake,” Walsh said, reading from the proclamation during the City Council meeting on Monday, April 10.

“Effects of light pollution on migratory birds include building strikes, reduced food supply, entrapment in urban areas, leading to disorientation and exhaustion, and reduced mating and rearing, which have contributed to a 40% decline in all songbirds in the last 50 years,” Walsh said.

Light pollution is also a waste of energy, according to the IDA. The organization estimates that at least 30% of all outdoor lighting in the United States alone is wasted, mostly by lights that shine needlessly into the sky, which costs $3.3 billion and releases 21 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

If extinguishing the lights at home doesn’t help your stargazing, Pottawattamie Conservation came up with a list of area parks and conservation habitats that offer plenty of naturally illuminated night sky:

Farm Creek Public Wildlife Area, 45638 Chestnut Road, Carson

Wheeler Grove Conservation Area, 43774 Boxelder Ave., Carson

Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek — closes at 10 p.m.

Arrowhead Park, 29357 310th St., Neola — closes at 10:30 p.m.

Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road, Hancock — closes at 10:30 p.m.

Olde Town Park, 12515 385th St., Macedonia — 10:30 p.m.

Murray Hill Scenic Overlook at Loess Hills State Forest, 1634 Easton Trail, Little Sioux

Waubonsie State Park, 2585 Waubonsie Park Road, Hamburg

West Oak Forest, Pacific Junction