Daughter joins mother at family business

When Jailey Simpson wants to talk to her mother, she doesn’t have to wait until the end of the day to call her on the phone. She can just walk down the hallway at work and knock on her door.

A recent Creighton University School of Law graduate, Jailey works in Council Bluffs at Simpson Legal Group, a family law practice founded in 2017 by her mother, Shannon Simpson.

As a child in Arizona, Shannon knew that she wanted to be a lawyer, though she doesn’t necessarily know why. She didn’t know any lawyers. No one in her family was a lawyer. In fact, Shannon was the first in her family to attend college.

“I have no idea where it came from, but from a very young age I wanted to be an attorney,” she said.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University in 1994, Shannon had to decide where she wanted to study law.

“I actually researched where I wanted to go to school and where I wanted to live,” she said. “And so I only applied to schools in the Midwest. I applied to 10 schools in the Midwest and I got accepted to all of them and had a choice, so that was nice.”

After receiving her JD, Shannon went to work for Council Bluffs law firm Telpner Peterson, where she had clerked as a law student.

“The summer of my first year of law school, I got a job as a law clerk at Telpner Peterson law firm, and they offered me a job when I graduated,” Shannon said. “And I was there for 20 years.”

She was the first woman to be hired as an attorney at the firm, and, after five years, the first woman to become a partner.

It took a little while for some of the firm’s clients to get onboard with having a woman represent them.

“When I first started practicing, I was often mistook as a secretary coming with an attorney or the court reporter,” Shannon said. “I can tell you several times that transpired and I had to say, ‘No, actually, I’m gonna try this case,’ and I’m not too shy, so that never deterred me.”

When Shannon chose Omaha and Creighton University School of Law, she had no way of knowing that she was starting a family legacy.

The eldest of three girls, Jailey attended Iowa State University thinking she was going to be a therapist. She graduated in 2018 with a degree in psychology and a minor in child and family development, and she was going to be a family counselor.

During school breaks, she would help out at her mother’s office at Telpner Peterson, filing documents, and while she was there she couldn’t help but learn about the family law her mother practiced.

“The more I was talking to her or listening, you know, all my life, I had just listened to her on the phone,” Jailey said. “She works non-stop, so on the weekends you’d hear conversations, and one thing that she said that stuck out to me was, ‘What I do is 80% counseling and holding people’s hands and walking them through a really difficult time, it’s just being there for people and helping them through one of their darkest times.’ And I thought, that’s very similar to what I want to be for someone. So I thought maybe this is a route I should explore. And that’s when I decided I wanted to take the LSAT.”

Jailey’s decision came as a surprise to her parents, but Shannon and her husband Scott quickly got behind their eldest daughter’s decision.

“We’re very driven, but we also are so family oriented that, you know, our girls come first above anything else,” Shannon said. “And I think we’ve successfully been able to navigate our marriage, but even more so navigate raising these three girls who know nothing, I don’t think, but their family support and their parents’ support.”

Supporting her daughters was so important to Shannon that she often started working at 3 a.m. so that she could attend their extracurricular activities in the afternoon.

“I just never wanted to be absent,” Shannon said. “I felt like I had taken on a role as both a professional and as a mother, and I didn’t want to feel like those were competing against one another.”

Growing up in a house with a mother who’s a lawyer, albeit a busy one, Jailey quickly realized that getting away with typical teenage shenanigans was not going to be particularly easy. In fact, after being cross examined a few times, she basically stopped trying.

“It served us really well, taught us to be honest,” Jailey said. “And what you have to lie about and sneak around about you probably shouldn’t be doing anyway, right?”

Jailey also credits her mother’s questioning with helping her learn how to formulate better arguments, a skill that has been useful in her work as a lawyer, but maybe also around the house, too.

“My poor husband, because I think that now, especially after having (Shannon) as my mom and I think me going to law school, you pick holes in people’s statements and their arguments, and you make them go back and say, ‘wait, that doesn’t make sense with that,’” Jailey said. “LIke my dad says, ‘yeah, you’re not gonna win, so you might as well just agree, I guess.’”

Jailey and her husband, Ben Chapin, were married in December, and Jailey was quick to point out that she would eventually be changing her last name. You know, probably.

“I always tease him and say Jailey Simpson got the law degree, not Jailey Chapin,” she said.

The middle Simpson daughter, Natalie, is finishing her senior year at Treynor High School. She wants to go into neuroscience, with an eye toward becoming a physician’s assistant; the youngest, Delaney, is a junior at Treynor, and she has shown interest in following her mother and big sister’s footsteps into law.

“We’re trying to convince her to go to law school,” Shannon said. “We might have her pretty close to there. She likes the idea of working with us so maybe she’ll go that direction, but she’s not decided yet.”

Drawing a line between their working relationship and familial relationship was a little difficult at first, the mother-daughter lawyers said, but they’ve been working at it.

“I think it’s kind of a unique dynamic when you’re a mother training your child in a professional environment,” Shannon said. “A lot of times we have to say, ‘okay, I’ve got my mother hat on right now, but I’ve got my, you know, what hat are you wearing at the moment?’ And I think we’ve done a fairly good job of being able to say what role we’re in at that point in time.”

Jainey also thinks she and her mother have gotten better at managing the mother-daughter relationship at the office.

“Just on Friday, she’s sitting in my office and explaining something to me and then she said, ‘and now I’m talking to you as your mom,’ and I really appreciate that. I think that’s great, as cheesy as it might sound to a fly on the wall, it’s actually very helpful for us to maintain those boundaries and I think that it’s helpful for everyone in our office as well.”

The line between boss and employee still blurs from time to time, but when you’re working with your family, how can it not?

“I kind of love being able to see my mom every day and I think it’s pretty great that my dad is able to come into the office when he has free time, too,” Jailey said. “It’s kind of fun when both of my parents are sitting in my office, and we’re having lunch or a cup of coffee. That’s special, you know? That’s not something that everyone has the privilege of doing.”

When Shannon started a family, she didn’t exactly plan on any of her daughters to follow in her footsteps, but she’s more than happy to welcome them to the firm.

“It’s interesting,” Shannon said. “When I first started practicing there weren’t very many women in Council Bluffs who were practicing attorneys and so I thought, ‘you know what, now we’ll have our own firm.’”

