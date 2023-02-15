In 2022, the Pottawattamie County Communications Center received more than 160,000 calls for service, dispatching law enforcement, fire and medical services to every corner of the county.

“It’s always higher than people think, because you think of our county and Iowa as being not very busy,” Training and Quality Assurance Coordinator Angela Dobyns said during the Feb. 9 Citizens’ Police Academy.

But when your service area includes more than 90,000 residents spread across 950 square miles, the job can become a little hectic.

In addition to serving Council Bluffs police and fire departments, and the county sheriff’s office, the communications center handles calls from the county’s other 14 municipalities. The communications center’s radio system is also patched into the different county school districts, Public Works and Animal Control.

When fully staffed, the Pottawattamie County Communications Center employs 28 911 dispatchers who work 12-hour shifts in four teams of seven 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Currently, the call center has 21 dispatchers, with another three in various stages of training, which takes about six months to complete.

“You have your first week, which is all the HR stuff,” Dobyns said. “After that, there’s two weeks of classroom to learn all the computer systems before you get thrown out on the floor, and then after that it’s the on-the-job training.”

On-the-job training involves taking calls and dispatching services, first separately, then at the same time, though always with a supervisor monitoring how the trainee is doing.

The multitasking involved in being a 911 dispatcher can be intimidating. Each dispatcher station can have as many as eight monitors going at one time, with the different phone and radio channels, call logs, status screens for the first responders and the county’s CCTV cameras. It’s a lot of different information to process all at once.

“That means that when somebody calls 911, they get a dispatcher who answers who may be taking their medical call for them and giving them medical instructions, but is also dispatching the Council Bluffs police officers to something completely unrelated,” said Dobyns, who has worked at the communications center for more than 20 years. “It becomes really fun when you’re taking a call, putting a call in for it to be dispatched by another console, and then you have an officer who kicks up a pursuit. Now you have to handle that pursuit while handling a phone call, or the phone call has to be put on hold or somebody else could grab it if they can.”

Some dispatchers have gotten so good at monitoring the closed circuit cameras that they’re able to relay location information in real time to officers who are in pursuit.

“Our dispatchers have gotten really fast at the cameras when they have an officer who kicks up a pursuit,” Dobyns said. “They’re pulling up all the cameras in the area and can find the vehicle, or even like a hit and run, they can see the vehicle, and, ‘it’s going, okay, west down Broadway through 21st and now it’s at 28th,’ and they’re just looking ahead and tracking these vehicles.”

Being a 911 dispatcher is always ranked at the top of “most stressful jobs” lists and not everyone is cut out for that sort of work, but it’s difficult to know that before the applicant is on the floor.

“Before a second interview, we require them to come spend at least two hours in the center with a headset next to an operator in the room,” Dobyns said. “Because we did run into, I mean, we had somebody who quit on day three. They said, ‘This is not the job I thought it was.’ She thought it was more call center and didn’t have a full grasp of the dispatching parts. And she hadn’t even been on a call, but she had heard them taking calls and was like, ‘I’m out.’”

For anyone interested in a career as a 911 dispatcher, Pottawattamie County is hiring. They have four more spots to fill. Dobyns said that anyone can visit the communications center and sit in on calls, which would be helpful before you begin the whole application process.

“We just have to run a background on you, just a criminal history,” Dobyns said. “Just run your name and make sure you don’t have anything where we can’t have you in the center.”

For more information about the Pottawattamie County Communications Center, visit sheriff.pottcounty-ia.gov/divisions/communications.php.