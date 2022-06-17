Disaster proclamation activates grant program for low-income households

Up to $5,000 of assistance is available to low-income households in seven counties -- including Pottawattamie and Mills counties -- affected by the June 15 storms after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday.

The proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Iowa Disaster Case management program.

The IIAGP may provide up to $5,000 of assistance to qualified households for the cost of home repairs or supplies needed to make the house livable, according to the Iowa Legal Aid website.

To qualify for IIAGP assistance, the household must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level or have a maximum annual income of $43,920 for a family of three. Proof of identity is required, as are receipts for any items purchased or repair work done.

IIAGP applications must be made through West Central Community Action by July 31.

The IDCM program provides a disaster case manager to a household impacted by the storm to help those affected create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance. This partnership provides the client with a single point of contact to facilitate access to a broad range of resources, promoting sustainable assistance for individual’s and a household’s recovery. These services are client focused, and provided in a manner consistent with standards for trauma-informed practice in human services.

There are no income eligibility requirements to receive assistance from a disaster case manager, and the IDCM program does not provide financial assistance.

Disaster case management is available until Oct. 15.

Residents affected by the storms are also encouraged to report any damage or losses to the county Emergency Management office.

To locate the community action agency for your county, visit iowacommunityaction.org/agencies/west-central-community-action/.

For more information about IIAGP eligibility, visit iowalegalaid.org/resource/iowa-individual-disaster-assistance-grant-program.

Applications for IIAGP can be found at dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs in both English and Spanish.

