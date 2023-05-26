Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On the agenda for the May 2 Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting was a request from a local small business owner to amend the county’s winery ordinance to allow for the production of other types of fermented alcohol.

Doreen Blakely, owner of Modern Matriarch, a small batch rum distillery she started in 2018, has been interested in expanding her operation for a few years, but she doesn’t have enough room at the current location, nor is the current location zoned for a larger operation.

Blakely currently makes her rum out of a shed that measures 24 feet by 24 feet that sits behind her home on Sunnydale Road. She doesn’t have a tasting room, and she doesn’t offer public tours of her facility. The shed is simply for making and storing the product, and as such it fits under the county’s current winery ordinance.

Blakely would like to build a new distillery on land she owns off of 205th Street, north of Honeysuckle Road. She wants to have a tasting room and a gift shop, and offer tours, because “it’s really hard to sell your booze without a destination,” she said.

“People want a destination,” Blakely said. “People wanna see it. People wanna experience it. People wanna get to know who you are.”

Under the current winery ordinance, in order to have a tasting room, the public areas of your building have to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which Blakely said would be difficult and costly to set up at the distillery’s current location.

In addition to a tasting room, Blakely would like to offer some other experiences on her land.

When she spoke with the county planning and development office, she was told to write down what she wants a distillery ordinance to say. And then there was a $450 fee to submit the proposed ordinance for consideration.

“I’m like, ‘OK, well, my ordinance is gonna be everything I want it to be if I’m paying for it,’” Blakely said.

The ordinance Blakely presented to the planning and development department included everything she wanted to include on her land — a distillery, a dog park, a live music venue and space for glamping. Glamping is sort of like camping, but without all the nuisances one would find in the great outdoors.

“It’s a little bit more glorious than just a campground,” Blakely said.

Blakely pointed to Slattery Vintage Estates in Nehawka, Nebraska as an example of what she would like to create.

“It’s a little vineyard, and they’ve got glamping tents, they have a small little cove where they bring in little bands, and there’s a little dance floor, and you can sit on the grass or up in the chairs,” Blakely said. “It’s a little slice of heaven.”

On March 20th, the planning commission held a public hearing for the proposed ordinance, which essentially would change the language in the county’s winery ordinance to include other types of fermented beverage production in addition to wine. The commission voted to recommend approval of the amended language, though there was no discussion with regard to a dog park, music venue or glamping. Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant noted that those accommodations already fall under various county ordinances.

At that meeting, County Supervisor Tim Wichman, speaking as a neighbor to the land Blakely owns, raised concerns about the music venue portion of the plan, saying, “I think it would eliminate not only my opportunity, but everybody else’s opportunity for the quiet enjoyment of their property.”

Wichman was also concerned about the quality of the road leading to Blakely’s 205th Street property. Rather than paved asphalt, the road is bituminous, and is not built to handle the potential traffic that a distillery may require, Wichman said.

At the May 2 supervisor meeting, Wichman again brought up his concerns about the road, and the amended ordinance in general.

“I don’t think at the present time we’re ready to move forward with this,” he said. “We do not have a bona fide project that’s either been presented to our planning department or presented to the board for us to even evaluate whether this ordinance is, number one, necessary and, number two, appropriate.”

Blakely has not, in fact, provided design plans for her project, which, as Wichman said, makes it difficult to approve an ordinance or rezoning.

“There was an intent behind that,” Blakely said. “Part of it is, I don’t know. Not that I’m that genius, it’s just, you know, it’s fluid. I don’t know, maybe I don’t want the dog park. Maybe glamping is gonna be a pain in the neck ‘cause I don’t want to be there. I mean, life changes.”

At the May 2 meeting, Wichman made a motion to table the amended ordinance, noting that the board should study the matter further.

“I think it’s something the board should take a look at,” he said. “We’re not in a rush here, we don’t have a project to evaluate. I just think that we need to take a little more time and really see what’s in (the ordinance), and what would make this a better ordinance than what we have right now.”

After Wichman indicated his intention to make a motion to table the amended ordinance, Blakely said that Wichman had a conflict of interest because he lives on neighboring property.

“He should be down here opposing as a neighbor, not as a board member,” she said.

Wichman said he was speaking only about the ordinance under consideration before the board, which has nothing to do with where he lives.

“(The ordinance) pertains to every piece of ground outside of the corporate limits of the cities in Pottawattamie County,” Wichman said.

Ultimately, the board voted to postpone a decision about the amended ordinance pending further study of the situation.

As of May 23, the board has not revisited the matter, according to board chair Brian Shea.