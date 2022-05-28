District 20 candidate wants to make it easier for Iowans to follow their business dreams locally

Thomas Riley, candidate for Iowa House District 20, wants to go to Des Moines to make it easier for residents back home to follow their dreams, particularly if their dreams involve opening a small business.

“I don’t think Iowa should be a place where it’s difficult to start a business, to run a business, and to contribute to the community in that way,” Riley said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil.

Born and raised in Council Bluffs, Riley is a plumber by trade, having earned the title of master plumber, which is the highest professional level one can attain. Only a master plumber can own their own plumbing business and manage their own employees.

Currently, Riley is a business manager for a construction services company, and the executive director of the Council Bluffs Business Association.

“I’ve tried to help other small businesses overcome some regulatory hurdles that are put in place — to protect the public — but there’s always room to maneuver in those to try to help locals achieve their goals here in Council Bluffs if they want to start a business,” Riley said.

Thousands of people go across the river to Omaha for work, Riley said. And he would like to reverse that trend.

“I think there’s a lot of talent that could be based here in Iowa that goes to Nebraska because there’s a more favorable business environment,” Riley said.

Nebraska’s corporate tax rate begins at 5.58% for businesses that earn less than $100,000 per year, and tops out at 7.5% for businesses that make $100,000 or more.

Iowa has a comparable rate for profits less than $100,000, at 5.5%, but that number jumps to 9% if your business earns between $100,000 and $250,000 per year, and inches up to 9.8% for those that bring in $250,000 or more.

“The Iowa legislature is working in the right direction to make this a more hospitable place for business,” Riley said. “I’d like to preserve those gains, defend them, and then continue and be a voice for western Iowa in Des Moines.”

In addition to helping local businesses, Riley is also in favor of HF2577, the controversial school transparency bill that would give parents online access to all ‘instructional materials’ taught in the classroom and allow children to opt-out of certain content. Teachers would also be expected to provide parents with a course syllabus or summary of the material that will be taught, and schools would have to publish a list of what books are available in their library, and create a system for parents to request a book be reviewed or removed entirely.

“It’s not an issue with the schools academically, but, culturally, I think there’s some concerns,” Riley said. “But I think those concerns can be allayed with public schools working to provide information to the parents that can help them guide their children in whatever moral or character development that they do in their household. I don’t think the schools should be undermining anything these families are doing to develop their children into young adults.”

Ultimately, Riley wants to help people achieve their goals and protect their interests.

“I believe in liberty and the freedom that our Constitution embodies, and I want to defend and protect that primarily,” he said. “Life, liberty and property, that should be all of our goals everyday, and that will be my goal as representative of the people here in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.”

Riley is competing against fellow Republican Sarah Abdouch in the June 7 primary election.

