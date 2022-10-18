Dodge Trust now accepting grant applications

Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Dodge Trust grants.

The trust, established in 1989 after the City of Council Bluffs received one-third of the residuary estate of General Grenville Dodge, provides funding for basic human needs to residents of Council Bluffs.

All applicants should be charitable organizations or agencies.

Over the years, and under the oversight of the Dodge Trust Board of Trustees, the Trust has grown from an initial $900,000 in assets to $3.5 million.

Since its inception, the Dodge Trust has distributed more than $2 million to local charitable organizations.

This year, the Dodge Trust Board intends to issue $75,000 in grant funds. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, and the board will announce the grant recipients on or around Dec. 15.

Grant applications can be found online at councilbluffs-ia.gov/109. When completed, applications should be submitted to the city attorney’s office at 209 Pearl St., Suite 304.

Questions can be directed to the city attorney’s office at 712-890-5317.