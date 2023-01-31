Drug enforcement and chaplain corps take center stage in Citizens' Police Academy second week

At first glance, and probably second and third glances, members of the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement task force don’t look like how one might imagine police officers are supposed to look, which, given the nature of their work, is by design.

When tasked with insinuating yourself into the world of illegal drugs in order to stop its distribution in your area, you want an officer who doesn’t set off any alarm bells by their mere presence.

The three officers who provided a glimpse into Council Bluffs’ seedy underbelly, all veterans of the CBPD, requested that they not be identified, and so will be referred to as SWINE 1, SWINE 2, and SWINE 3, in reference to the task force acronym, and not the derogatory term often directed at police — “pig.”

In fact, when asked whether the task force acronym was in any way a reference to the word “pig,” it appeared to have not crossed anyone’s mind. It’s just a coincidence.

The three SWINE officers were all dressed in jeans, T-shirts, hoodies — normal, everyday clothes that paired well with their scruffy beards.

“A lot of the reasons we dress the way we do, we look the way we do, we don’t wear uniforms is because we interview people a lot,” SWINE 1 said. “And there’s a different attitude when they talk to us dressed like this than when we’re in a uniform. They can calm down a little bit sometimes. There’s a command presence that you have to carry when you are in a uniform, and we’re allowed to break that down and kind of just talk to them in a different way.”

Working drug enforcement in Council Bluffs is very much like trying to find a job in that networking plays an important role in both. Who you know can just as easily score you dope as it can find you a job, and it’s the job of the SWINE task force to tap into those drug networks and find out where the drugs are coming from.

Arresting some guy slinging dope on his corner or out of his house is not going to do much in the grand scheme of drug trafficking. There will always be someone to fill that void. The key to stopping the flow of drugs into or through the city lies further up the food chain, and most likely lives in Mexico.

“It’s all cartel,” SWINE 2 said. “If you get high enough, if you’re buying pounds from people, eventually you’re just going to get a number straight to Mexico.”

Once someone in Mexico receives that call, it “starts a whole chain reaction” that culminates in two guys, most likely strangers, meeting each other to exchange drugs for cash.

“And that’s what makes it so hard, is that somebody here is calling Mexico, Mexico’s calling somebody else, these two guys don’t even know each other,” SWINE 3 said. “So when they meet up, one guy’s like, ‘I have no clue what that guy’s name was, he was just some Hispanic dude in his mid-to-late 20s, short brown hair.’”

Even if SWINE or another enforcement agency takes down the people dealing drugs at the local level, it’s no skin off the cartel’s nose. They already got their money and the drugs are relatively cheap to make. They’ll just send more shipments across the border, collect their money and carry on.

Even when a shipment is stopped at the border, it’s only one of many, and the cartel chalks it up to the cost of doing business.

The SWINE task force uses a multitude of tools to combat the drug trade, from interviews with users or dealers, to placing someone under surveillance for a period of time, SWINE 1 said.

“Interviews are really probably the bread and butter of all our investigations,” SWINE 1 said. “Jail interviews, uniform making traffic stops, calling us, we’ll go to the traffic stop sometimes and talk to them right there. We’re in houses. It’s just constantly talking to people.”

With surveillance, sometimes a neighbor will contact the police to tell them about suspicious activity at a house down the street — people coming and going at all times of the day and night, loud music, yelling.

“Surveillance is just constantly looking at houses, constantly looking at people, trying to build a pattern of life,” SWINE 1 said. “Everyone, whether they like to believe it or not, has a pattern of behavior and a pattern to their life. They get up at the same time, they go to the gym at the same time, they go to certain places at the same time. Everyone’s on a routine and everyone wants to be on a routine, and so we try to figure those (patterns) out in what people are doing, and then that can lead us to how they’re selling drugs, who they’re selling drugs to and then the cases just kind of go from there.”

Another tool in SWINE’s toolbox is interdiction. When someone is pulled over on the interstate, sometimes it’s because law enforcement was looking for something specific.

“One day we were looking, my DEA group was out in west Nebraska, we were looking for a certain kind of U-Haul-style truck, and it was supposed to be in a certain area at a certain time,” SWINE 1 said. “There was three of them. Of course we didn’t have a plate number, and they all had similar license plates. We pulled all three of them over for different violations. Two of them had dope in them. Only one of them was what we were looking for, the other one was just a lucky strike.”

One of the class participants asked if the trucks had actually done anything wrong that would warrant being stopped.

“You have to have reasons,” SWINE 2 said. “Who goes the exact speed limit? Don’t use your seat belt, don’t use your turn signal?”

After the SWINE officers spoke, three members of the police department’s chaplain corps spoke about their duties.

Chaplains are there to talk to officers, or, more importantly, to listen. Being a police officer brings with it a lot of stress, said Ken Sewing, who has been a chaplain with the CBPD since 2009.

“(They) need somebody that they could talk to and know it goes in and doesn’t come out,” Sewing said. “They need that because they’re under a lot of stress every day. I mean, the three (SWINE officers) you just saw, imagine the stress their lives have. But it’s the same with any uniform. They have everything that you and I have at home, and then they come and get to listen to all of us mouth off to them.”

Much like a priest, anything an officer says to a chaplain stays with the chaplain, the only exceptions being if the chaplain believes the officer to be a danger to himself or others.

Out of the three chaplains who spoke to the class, only Lynn Saathoff had experience as a police officer. He worked in the CBPD records department for 11 years and had daily interactions with many of the officers.

“During that 11 years here, you get to know the officers and become part of the family,” Saathoff said. “They reminded me of that when I retired, if you want to come back and support them as much as I could.”

Saathoff is the only member of the chaplain corps who is not an ordained minister, but that never stopped him from ministering to the men and women of the department, Sewing said.

“This guy says he’s not a minister,” Sewing said. “He’s been ministering to the officers ever since he came to work in this department, and they love him. And when … I said we’re considering Lynn, to have him being one of our chaplains, we all said he already is. The guys trust him, they know they can, and that’s the biggest thing with being a chaplain.”

Ward Doering was a military police officer in the 1980s, and he applied to join the Omaha Police Department and Nebraska State Troopers, but by the time he heard back about his application, he already had another job.

“By the time they called me back to come to work, I had a different job, and I would have taken about a 50% cut in pay, and my wife said, ‘nuh-uh, we’ve got three little kids at home.’ So life took me in a different direction,” he said.

Doering worked as a chaplain in Omaha for 12 years before he and his wife moved to Council Bluffs. He’s been a member of the Council Bluffs chaplain corp for four years.

“We’re trained to try and get to know you, the officers, as you are,” Sewing said. “And that way, we are trained to try and watch you during briefings, and when we’d do ride-alongs, and when we’re just talking with you, to find or to notice when you are not being you, according to who you typically are.

“If we can pick up that you’re carrying a burden, then we have — we don’t have the solutions; typically, we will not, but we will walk with you wherever it is you need to go to get you that solution. And we will talk to you and try and help you open up, ‘hey, I got a problem,’ and then we’re going to see that we do everything we can to get you what you need.”