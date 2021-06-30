2019-21 STARS graduates recognized

The STARS scholarship program, an Iowa West Foundation initiative, recently recognized STARS Scholars who have finished their programs recently and is now building its next cohort of scholars.
STARS, a program of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, gives low-income parents and custodial grandparents in Pottawattamie County an opportunity to earn college credentials, a press release from the foundation stated. The scholarship removes financial barriers by providing $3,500 in scholarship funds that can be used for direct and indirect expenses, including tuition, fees, books, childcare and living expenses.
The recognition ceremony honored 2019, 2020 and 2021 graduates, since last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, according to Mia Laustrup, STARS program director.
“It was really nice to see all of the smiles out from behind the masks — and these students, especially nursing students, went through so many challenges,” she said.
In some cases, required clinicals had to be postponed or adjusted, she said.
The ceremony featured remarks by foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla, Iowa West Foundation President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring, guest speaker Rachel Fox and Laustrup, who was a STARS scholar.
“STARS is truly the hidden gem of Pottawattamie County,” she said. “The program was impactful for not only myself, but my family as well. My mom watched me pursue my degree and was inspired to do the same.”
Laustrup’s son was about 6 years old when she started the program in 2009.
“I had a son, and my mom still had my brother and sister,” she said.
When Laustrup finished, her son was almost 11, she said. Her mother completed a certificate in accounting at Iowa Western Community College, then they both finished bachelor’s degrees at Buena Vista University through its attendance center at Iowa Western.
“STARS Scholarship is one of the first programs the Iowa West Foundation created,” Mainwaring said. “A total of 469 students have been awarded scholarships to complete their education. Iowa West Foundation has launched a lot of programs over the last 25-plus years, but none have been as persistent as STARS Scholarship. It is the longest-lived program in Iowa West History.”
The STARS program is intended to develop self-advocacy and personal and professional growth, according to the press release. When STARS program outcomes are achieved, STARS scholars become more self-reliant, positively impacting the Pottawattamie County poverty rate and improving the quality of life of those families for generations.
STARS is currently seeking applications for the 2021-22 school year. For more information or to apply, visit cbsf.org or call the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation at 712-322-8800.
The 32 STARS graduates from 2019-2021 included the following:
Certificates
Veronica Gale, EQ Hair Design Certificate and licensure in cosmetology (2021)
Fawn Hogan, IWCC, Licensed Practical Nurse (2021)
Keri Johns, IWCC, Certificate for Machinist (2021)
Reba Richards, IWCC, Certified Nursing Associate (2021)
Associate degrees
Erica Biesterfield, IWCC, associate in marketing (2020)
Ann Buffington, IWCC, Associate of Arts in psychology (2021)
Michelle Cagle, IWCC, Associate of Science in nursing, R.N. (2021)
Kristin Clark, IWCC, associate in general studies (2020)
David Cronk, IWCC, Associate of Science in nursing, R.N. (2021)
Kerri Frisbie, IWCC, Associate of Science in nursing, R.N. (2021)
Taylor Gill, IWCC, associate in education, (2021)
Elizabeth Gray, Metropolitan Comm. College, associate in criminal justice (2020)
Chantry Foley, IWCC, accounting (2019)
Briauna Layton, IWCC, associate in education (2021)
Konni Lorenzo, MCC, associate in human services and addictive studies (2019)
Kolby Miller, IWCC, Associate of Science in nursing, R.N. (2021)
Mandi Schnepp, IWCC, Associate of Arts in psychology, (2021)
Tiffany Wiley, IWCC, Associate of Science in nursing, R.N. (2021)
Samantha Weaver, IWCC, Associate of Arts, human services and addictive studies, (2021)
Justice Wynne, IWCC, associate in medical assistance (2021)
Bachelor’s degrees
Samantha Brand, Bellevue University, Bachelor of Science in business (2021)
Ashley Cates, Bellevue U., bachelor’s in behavioral science (2020)
Melinda Comstock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (2020)
Adam Maher, Bellevue U., bachelor’s in education/social studies (2020)
Kristin McCoy, Bellevue U., bachelor’s in business (2020)
Kelsey McNare, Bellevue U., Bachelor’s of Science, business (2020)
DeeAnn Myres Magboul, Capella University, Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing
Veronica Parks, Midland University, Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (2021)
Molly Richardson, Buena Vista, bachelor’s in education (2020)
Sasha Rindone, Western Governors University, bachelor’s in special education (2020)
Jastaa Stubbs, Bellevue U., bachelor’s in behavioral science (2020)
Stephanie Wellman, Bellevue U., bachelor’s in human services (2020)