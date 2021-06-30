2019-21 STARS graduates recognized

The STARS scholarship program, an Iowa West Foundation initiative, recently recognized STARS Scholars who have finished their programs recently and is now building its next cohort of scholars.

STARS, a program of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, gives low-income parents and custodial grandparents in Pottawattamie County an opportunity to earn college credentials, a press release from the foundation stated. The scholarship removes financial barriers by providing $3,500 in scholarship funds that can be used for direct and indirect expenses, including tuition, fees, books, childcare and living expenses.

The recognition ceremony honored 2019, 2020 and 2021 graduates, since last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, according to Mia Laustrup, STARS program director.

“It was really nice to see all of the smiles out from behind the masks — and these students, especially nursing students, went through so many challenges,” she said.

In some cases, required clinicals had to be postponed or adjusted, she said.

The ceremony featured remarks by foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla, Iowa West Foundation President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring, guest speaker Rachel Fox and Laustrup, who was a STARS scholar.