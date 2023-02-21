Three alumni will be inducted into the Thomas Jefferson High School Hall of Fame during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the school, the Hall of Fame Committee has announced.

The new inductees will be realtor and community leader Candy Smith Narmi (1966), military veteran and pilot James “Wally” Waltrip (1979) and active military surgical services flight Commander Marti Hensley MacTaggart (1995).

Members of the public are welcome to attend the ceremony in the school auditorium.

Brief biographies of the honorees are given below.

Candy Smith NarmiCandy Smith Narmi graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1966 and received her associate degree at Iowa Western Community College’s Clarinda campus. She then worked for AT&T Northwestern Bell as a phone center supervisor. She has been a licensed realtor since 1986.

As a Thomas Jefferson student, she was an involved member of the choir and other activities. She received the Vocal Music Rotary Award, was president of the Red Cross and a member of Thespians.

Narmi has been involved with a wide spectrum of civic and church organizations, such as the Omaha Symphony, Historic General Dodge House, Joslyn Art Museum, Meals on Wheels, the former Christian Home, the St. Patrick Church Altar Society, Cookie Crumbs and American Business Women. She was a member of the Bayliss Park Renovation Committee.

She was a 1989 graduate of the Real Estate Institute and was the 2010 Realtor of the Year, an honor given to Realtors who have taken on an extra effort to improve the quality of life in their communities through volunteer work and other commendable causes. She has also received the Phil Dodge Award, given annually to one outstanding agent chosen for their commitment to customer service, professional ethics, community involvement and putting service over self.

Narmi and husband, Jon, reside in Council Bluffs. Together, they were selected by Pope Benedict to receive the highest award the Catholic Church bestows on clergy and laity dating back to 1888, the Ecclesia et Pontifice Honour. In 2013, they were again named recipients of the Pro Ecclesia Pontifice award from Pope Francis.

Education is something she has emphasized. Her motto is: “Education: The gift of a lifetime.” She has contributed to her children’s schools and made a considerable contribution to the bronze Thomas Jefferson statue that graces the Thomas Jefferson entrance. The Narmis have three married children, Joe, Ann and Charles, whom they have instilled with the responsibility to give back to the community, lead life with determination and to live life with a solid moral compass. They view their children as their true legacy.

James “Wally” WaltripJames “Wally” Waltrip is a 1979 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. Wally grew up in Carter Lake and attended Carter Lake Elementary and Wilson Junior High. While at TJ, he was active on the Signal staff, National Honor Society, trade and college prep classes and worked one year as a photographer for the Monticello.

Upon graduation, he attended Millard Prep School in order to gain admission into the U.S. Air Force Academy. While there, he became captain of the Demonstration Squad on the Wings of Blue Parachute Team accumulating 600 skydives. He graduated from the Academy in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies and earned a slot in Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma. From 1984 to 2006, he proudly served as a U.S. Air Force Pilot. He was stationed at numerous stateside bases, as well as Bentwaters Royal Air Force Base, England, and Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

During this time, Waltrip accumulated 2,600 hours flying the A-10 Warthog and was a weapons officer and instructor trainer. He also accumulated 2,500 hours in the T-37 Tweet as a pilot training instructor. His most satisfying takeaway from those 21-plus years of military service is that he effectively taught hundreds of young men and women how to fly and employ airplanes in the service of the United States Air Force.

Upon his retirement from the military, he began his career as a commercial airline pilot. His first job was with Delta Airlines. He then switched to Southwest, where he is a captain with more than 10,000 commercial flying hours. Some of his favorite places to fly include Omaha, Tampa, Florida and San Antonio, Texas.

“Being a student at Thomas Jefferson prepared me for my career by giving me a well-rounded education from chemistry to welding classes and how to form and sustain relationships with the people around me,” Waltrip said.

He has been blessed with two children, Stephanie and Christopher. Daughter Stephanie is currently married and living in Costa Rica, while his son, Christopher, and daughter-in-law, Shannon, reside in Phoenix. His father is the Honorable Jerry Waltrip, the former mayor of Carter Lake.

Marti Hensley MacTaggart

Major Marti (Hensley) MacTaggart graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1995. While in high school, she was active in volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball, cheerleading, chamber choir and swing choir. She also worked at her family’s restaurant, Duncan’s Café, as a dishwasher and a bus girl. During her high school career, she was also a sacker at Hy-Vee and a cashier at Walgreens.

She joined the military in 1995 as a Security Forces airman. Her 27 years of military experience include Security Forces for nuclear weapons, surgical technician and medical technician in the Air Force Reserves, clinical nurse in a medical-surgical unit and same day surgery. She has been a flight commander/clinical nurse of flight medicine clinic, operating room nurse/operations officer and currently is the head of the surgical services flight. She is currently serving as flight commander, 59th Surgical Services Flight, Joint Base Lackland, Texas. She was directly commissioned in 2006 and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Allen College of Nursing in Waterloo.

MacTaggart has seen deployment to Operation Iraqi Freedom, Balad, Iraq and Doha, Qatar, and participated in humanitarian missions in Angola, Chile, Linden, Guyana and Panama City, Panama. Her major awards and decorations include Meritorious Service Medal, Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air Reserves Meritorious Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Award, Iraq Campaign Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal, to name a few.

She is married to Ski MacTaggart from Strawberry Point. She has four children, Madison, Reagan, Kennedy and Lincoln MacTaggart. Her family also includes mother Carol Hensley and brothers Keith and Gary Hensley and their spouses, along with her nieces and nephews.