$7M boost from state could help Bluffs Schools meet preschool need

The State of Iowa will invest $7 million in a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project administered by Council Bluffs Community School District, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference Wednesday morning.
Workforce readiness is widely agreed to be a key issue right now in Iowa, Reynolds said. But long before students can learn job skills, they must be ready to start kindergarten and succeed in school. The Council Bluffs childcare and early learning program can help with that.
“It will prepare them to approach their education with confidence,” she said.
“We are so fortunate to have the confidence of Governor Reynolds as we prepare to partner with our Iowa Department of Education to expand preschool opportunities, including in-school childcare for infants and toddlers, in the Council Bluffs Community School District,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said during the governor’s press conference.
Part of the money will go toward construction of a $15 million Early Learning Center at North Eighth Street and Avenue G on the site of the former Tinley School building, which most recently housed Kanesville Alternative Learning Center. The building was vacated in January 2017 because of a faulty boiler and other mechanical problems and torn down in September 2020.
The district will also use revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax and hopes to raise about $17.24 million in private grants and donations with the help of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation to cover the cost of design, soil testing, land acquisition, construction and the establishment of a $2.24 million endowment to help pay for operating costs, according to a presentation by Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
The center is an effort to address ongoing needs for more childcare and preschool capacity in the community. The district is currently unable to serve all of the preschool-age children who qualify for reduced-cost voluntary preschool, Murillo said Tuesday.
“We have 32 classrooms of preschool in 10 elementary buildings,” she said. “All of our buildings are full. We have a waiting list.”
Murillo estimated that 180 to 200 children who qualify do not have access to the program. The future Early Learning Center will extend that opportunity to almost 200 more students.
“Our goal has been to provide universal access to preschool for all of our children,” Murillo said during the press conference Wednesday. “With this investment from the state, and with the partnership of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation to secure additional private donations, we are eager to proceed with making this dream a reality. The goal is to open the center in the fall of 2023 to meet a significant need in our community.”
Murillo thanked Reynolds for “recognizing the importance and positive impact of high-quality early childhood education.”
The school district serves about half of its incoming kindergartners in an all-day preschool program, Vorthmann said. About 25% attend a private preschool, and about 25% do not attend preschool. The Early Learning Center, as envisioned, would be about 34,000 square feet.
“Our goal is to provide 14 classrooms and serve 192 children from birth to 4,” he said.
The building would face east, and classrooms would be grouped in hubs, Vorthmann said. It would be designed with exterior space that could be used for outdoor classes and exploration. There would also be large indoor spaces that could be used for learning motor skills. The facility would lend itself to meeting Iowa learning standards.
“It’s a mixture of academic standards and play,” he said.
The center would also facilitate wrap-around services, such as health, safety, mental health, dental and nutritional services, Vorthmann said. Before- and after-school care would be provided.
Children in poverty are 50% less likely to have access to quality childcare and preschool, and 23% of 5-year-olds in Council Bluffs are living below the federal poverty line, Vorthmann said. During the 2018-19 school year, 273 students enrolled in Council Bluffs Schools were identified as homeless. As many as 175 students start kindergarten without a high-quality preschool experience, he said during his presentation.
A follow-up 40 years after the landmark High/Scope Perry Preschool Study found that “Every dollar invested in high-quality early childhood education programs yields a return of $12.90.” That includes savings from reduced crime, corrections and welfare costs, as well as the benefit of additional tax revenue from students who became productive citizens.
The school district’s preschool programs have been successful, according to Vorthmann and charts he displayed. While Council Bluffs kindergartners start out below the state average, 92% are at or above state benchmarks for social-emotional, physical, language, cognitive, literacy and math the following spring.