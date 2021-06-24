$7M boost from state could help Bluffs Schools meet preschool need

The State of Iowa will invest $7 million in a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project administered by Council Bluffs Community School District, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Workforce readiness is widely agreed to be a key issue right now in Iowa, Reynolds said. But long before students can learn job skills, they must be ready to start kindergarten and succeed in school. The Council Bluffs childcare and early learning program can help with that.

“It will prepare them to approach their education with confidence,” she said.

“We are so fortunate to have the confidence of Governor Reynolds as we prepare to partner with our Iowa Department of Education to expand preschool opportunities, including in-school childcare for infants and toddlers, in the Council Bluffs Community School District,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said during the governor’s press conference.

Part of the money will go toward construction of a $15 million Early Learning Center at North Eighth Street and Avenue G on the site of the former Tinley School building, which most recently housed Kanesville Alternative Learning Center. The building was vacated in January 2017 because of a faulty boiler and other mechanical problems and torn down in September 2020.