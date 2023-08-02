Louie LeRette quit the eighth grade to start working.

He was living in Hancock with his grandparents, and his grandfather taught him how to work.

"I always appreciated them, and I wouldn't mind anyone else but them, so I respected them," LeRette said.

He went on to enlist in the U.S. Army in the 1940s and served in Germany, saying he got to travel around once things "settled down" in the country.

LeRette went on to become a car mechanic in Council Bluffs, and also spent some time working in the Kansas City and Omaha metropolitan areas.

But after walking away from school in Hancock, LeRette wanted more for his children.

"I was pretty determined that my kids were going to graduate," he said. "We lived in the west end there, so T.J.'s where they went. I was very proud of that. I always had a good relationship with the people at T.J."

All seven of his children graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School: Louie Jr. in 1967, Roger in 1968, Susie in 1970, Terry in 1973, Paula in 1977, Cindy in 1979 and Bobbie in 1981. LeRette said some of his children went onto college while others entered the workforce, eventually owning their own businesses.

"They have all done real well," he said.

The Council Bluffs Board of Education recognized the contribution LeRette and his wife Dorothy had on the lives of their children and grandchildren by presenting him with an honorary diploma to Thomas Jefferson High School at its July 25 meeting. Dorothy also received a posthumous high school diploma.

"Their proudest moments have been seeing each of the children at their graduations receiving their diplomas," Diane Ostrowski, the district's chief communications officer, said on behalf of the family immediately before the diplomas were presented.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo and Jared Tripp, vice president of the school board, made the presentation, which included a Thomas Jefferson medallion and swapping out LeRette's Army baseball cap for a mortarboard.

"We are so proud to have the LeRette family be a part of our Thomas Jefferson High School community since Louie Jr. graduated in 1967 all the way through Bobbie in 1981, and also grandchildren and probably nieces and nephews and all that — you're part of the Thomas Jefferson legacy," Ostrowski said.

Bobbie LeRette told the Nonpareil afterwards that she reached out to Murillo to ask about having her father recognized.

"It's just something that I had wanted to do for a long time, and I wish that I would have done it when my mom was still here," she said. "He's 94 years old, and he deserves it. It's not something that he ever said he regretted not having, but I knew that they installed that in us that we were going to graduate, you know, come hell or high water."

Following through on that commitment wasn't always easy, but they got it done — all seven times. She said her mother would write doctors notes and went to the school and supported the children through their journey.

"It just made sense to also give her one," Bobbie LeRette said. "Even though she's not here with us, she is here with us."

Her father "went to the school of hard knocks," and she said she can't imagine how far he could have reached had he attended high school and college.

"Being a veteran taught him so much," she said. "He's just a smart guy."

As a mother herself, she said she's instilled the importance of not just graduating high school but also college.

"I do believe there are some kids out there, though, that definitely don't belong in college, maybe they're set out for a trade, and we need those, too," she said. "As long as they go on to learn as much as they can and the final thing is getting a career out of it."