A.L. cheerleader chosen for Thanksgiving Day Parade at Universal Orlando Resort

An Abraham Lincoln High School cheerleader has been invited to perform in a Thanksgiving Day Parade at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Senior Zoey Breitkreutz was named an All American Cheerleader at a Varsity Spirit camp operated by the National Cheerleading Association, as were some of her teammates, according to a press release from Varsity Spirit. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers at Varsity Spirit camps are asked to participate in a performance at this level, and Zoey was one of them.

She will meet other cheerleaders and dancers from across the country and experience a holiday season visit to Universal Orlando Resort parks.

Zoey is on three cheer teams — two with her All Star Team Central Athletics in Council Bluffs and the Abraham Lincoln High School Cheer Team, coached by Jordan Hansen. She was nominated for All American by the A.L. team.

Varsity Spirit, a division of Varsity Brands, offers team uniforms and spirit wear, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, and impacts more than 1 million athletes each year, the press release stated.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to help pay for Zoey’s expenses and those of her chaperone, Alyssa Donnelly, a Council Bluffs native and graduate of the Buena Vista University Cheer Team. To find it, go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Zoey’s All American Cheer Florida trip.”

