A.L. grad Darveaux presents award to student 70 years after receiving honor herself; Higgins honored for service to school

“I don’t think one of us deserved it more than the others,” she said. “I’ve gotten to know some really hardworking people through student council and National Honor Society. I feel there are many people who could’ve won the award.”

Darveaux received the award in 1951, when she graduated at age 17.

“It was a brand new award then. I happened to be the one that received it,” she said. “When I received it I was very shocked. A funny story, they had to yell at me — I was clear up on the bleachers talking to somebody — they yelled at me that my name was being called. Someone handed me the trophy and I started to walk off with it. They stopped me and said ‘You can’t take that home, we inscribe your name on it.’

“After 70 years, this blows my mind. Who would’ve expected I’d be awarding the 70th awardee this same trophy?”

Higgins said it was great to receive the award from Darveaux.

“It’s a cool experiences for teenagers like me to see someone who lived so long ago, to think about them going thru the same experiences,” she said. “It was a really cool experience.”

Next up for Higgins is the University of Iowa, where she’ll study economics with an eye toward one day working for a nonprofit.