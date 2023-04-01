Remodeling and equipment upgrades have changed the character of the Abraham Lincoln High School auditorium.

The theater now has a distinctive entrance set off by a wall covering of vertical wooden slats against a black background, new signage, display cases for event posters, a dark ceiling and special lighting. New doors were also installed and display cases across the hall were outfitted with new lighting and backing.

The interior has been freshened up with new carpet, paint and curtains and brightened with new LED house lights. The proscenium has the same kind of wood slat paneling as the entryway. Acoustical panels have been added to the walls.

“I love what they did with the proscenium,” said drama coach Steve Mandelko. “Before, it was just kind of the brickwork. The acoustic tiles are great for the sound.”

The auditorium has been equipped with a new light board, projector and screen, and water damage to the ceiling was repaired.

“We’re excited about the screen and projector,” said Jeff Novotny, activities director. “We know people are going to use it. It’s a nice addition.”

It can be used for PowerPoint presentations, movies and other visual presentations, he said.

The stage floor has been refinished, and in the wings, there’s new rigging to hoist backdrops and other set elements, Mandelko said.

“All of this was gutted — it’s completely new,” he said.

The old apparatus was 40 or 50 years old, Mandelko estimated.

“This works a lot better,” he said. “It’s just a really smooth system.”

“We’re doing the walls for our upcoming shows,” Mandelko said.

Students were on hand working on the set for one of three student-written one-act plays that will be presented on April 14-15 in the auditorium.

“My job was to create a presidential crest, only with a duck,” said senior Joselyn Rosenquist.

Design work for the auditorium project was done by BVH Architects at a cost of $98,200. Remodeling was done by D.R. Anderson of Omaha, which submitted a bid of $705,500, the lowest of four.

Other costs included equipment, $284,991.29; other soft costs, $59,392; and contingencies, $70,500, for a total project cost of more than $1.1 million. The school district planned to use revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax to pay for the project.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo had suggested the board consider making improvements to the space, saying there was nothing in the hall to draw attention to the auditorium entrance. She also described the curtains then in place as “old and falling apart.”