Abraham Lincoln H.S. grad receives scholarship to study abroad in Seoul

An Abraham Lincoln High School alumna has been awarded a scholarship to study abroad in Seoul, South Korea.

Mia Kawamitsu, who is studying journalism, mass communications and international studies at Iowa State University, received a $1,000 grant from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, according to a press release from the organization. Kawamitsu was one of 125 students nationwide chosen for the award.

