Abraham Lincoln High School Dance Team to hold year-end program

AL Logo

Abraham Lincoln logo

The Abraham Lincoln High School Dance Team will present its end-of-the-year show at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the AL Field House.

The team, coached by Amber Barr, consists of 14 girls, including captains Hannah Dillehay and Aubrey Stark and managers Lily Boland and Norah Reardon.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

