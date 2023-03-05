Abraham Lincoln High School will induct three distinguished alumni into its Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13 in the school auditorium. The event will be held in conjunction with the induction ceremony for the Abraham Lincoln National Honor Society. Guests are invited to stay for a reception following the ceremony.

Lyle MoraineLyle L. Moraine graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1932 and went on to succeed as a songwriter and on the Big Screen.

He was born in Council Bluffs on Feb. 7, 1914, grew up in the heart of the city and attended schools in the district. During his time at Abraham Lincoln, he found his love of fine arts working behind the scenes at the old auditorium. He is a great example of youth in the Depression era: While he and many others lacked economic resources, he succeeded in his academics and in fine arts. All of these factors led to him being able to communicate and compete with people of any background and from anywhere in the country. After graduation, he moved to southern California with his family.

Moraine always embodied his Midwest roots of optimism and perseverance. He worked at a rock quarry, where he sustained a minor injury. However, this did not dishearten him. After going to the doctor, he was told he had a very handsome face and could be an actor. He took this compliment and turned it into his career, thanks to his passion for fine arts and music. He quickly became active in the songwriting and acting industry.

His career was put on hold when he was called to serve during World War II. This experience would inspire what became the most popular song he would ever write. During his time at sea, he found himself on a ship in the middle of the Pacific Ocean feeling homesick on Christmas Eve. The only thing that he could see on the ship was a small island.

He rushed to the chaplain’s organ and started writing “Christmas Island,” a song about spending Christmas alone and the island that seemed to be mocking him. The Andrew Sisters sang it, and it became one of the top 10 songs of 1946. It was later recorded by Bob Dylan, Bing Crosby and Jimmy Buffett. Most recently, it was used in the hit Christmas movie, “Elf.”

Continuing his musical career, Moraine composed some 25 songs that were recorded by many well-known artists, including “Anytime you Say,” “Birds like to Fly” and “California Sunshine.” He also continued his acting career by appearing in 36 films. In 1937, he appeared in “Sing Me A Love Song” and the Bette Davis-Humphrey Bogart movie, “Marked Woman.” In 1941, he appeared in “Dive Bomber” and Abbot and Costello’s “Buck Privates.” Some of his other movies included “Chicago Deadline,” “Atlantic Flight” and “Melody for Two.” In 1975, he made his final onscreen appearance in “Sheila Levine is Dead and Living in New York.” He was also an acting double and a dialogue coach while working for Warner Bros.

He may have found success in Hollywood and worked with famous actors and musicians, but he never forgot where he came from and how he was raised. He often visited Council Bluffs while living in California. He never married or had children to carry on his legacy, but he did leave a legacy of enjoyable movies and music. He is a great example of a kid from the Midwest who succeeded in Hollywood. We are honored to have him in Abraham Lincoln’s Hall of Fame.

Judith O’BrienFrom mentoring many counselors and principals, supporting countless service projects and visiting hundreds of Alzheimer’s patients with her therapy dog, Gryffin, Judy O’Brien has made a profound impact on communities throughout the metro area. She worked in the Council Bluffs Community School District for more than 30 years before retiring in 2011 from her position as supervisor of secondary education. She has been the recipient of many awards and honors for her incredible work and has presented at national education conferences all around the United States. Her scholarship, service, character and leadership are truly admirable.

After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1965, she attended Colorado State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social science. She then returned to Council Bluffs to teach at Kirn, Wilson and Longfellow. While teaching, she also earned her master’s degree in guidance counseling from Creighton University and then served as a guidance counselor at Kirn Junior High from 1977 to 1995.

O’Brien continued her academic studies to earn an administrative endorsement from Creighton University, which would launch the next phase in her career. She served as an assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson High School from 1996 to 2002 and then as principal of Wilson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson. Her leadership during this time, however, is exemplified by her involvement, contribution and commitment to education and students.

She was committed to her own learning and professional growth, as well as to others. Throughout her career, she attended numerous professional conferences and took an additional 60 graduate hours beyond her degrees. She also presented at several state and national conferences, including the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development’s National Convention and the National Schools Development Council National Convention and was a member of the Iowa State Adolescent Literacy Research and Development Team.

O’Brien’s character and service is exemplified in her community involvement. For several years, she has served on the board of the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, an organization dedicated to awarding scholarships to senior students in southwest Iowa. She initiated and coordinated a scholarship drive for the ALHS Class of 1965 to provide an award through this foundation, raising more than $20,000 to sustain a yearly $1,500 scholarship to a graduating ALHS student.

Her service is not limited to education. Through Therapy Dog Inc., she visited Alzheimer care facilities with her licensed therapy dog and serves on the organizing committee for Bluffs Bridge, where she is helping bring Bridge Whiz into schools and youth organizations.

O’Brien has been honored as a F.I.N.E. Award recipient by the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy and secured grants from the Iowa West Foundation and US WEST for the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy. It is my honor to officially welcome her to Abraham Lincoln’s Hall of Fame.

Brenda MainwaringBrenda Sutherland Mainwaring, 1982 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, is currently the president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. This amazing accomplishment is one of many she has earned as a dedicated and involved Council Bluffs native and graduate of Abraham Lincoln.

Following high school, Mainwaring attended the University of Iowa, where she received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology. She then worked for Union Pacific for 23 years. During her time at Union Pacific, she was the director of corporate affairs from 1997 to 2007. From 2007 to 2013, she served as a director of public affairs before being promoted to assistant vice president of public affairs in Houston. As an executive, she managed government and public affairs in 11 states.

She received various notable awards, including 2017 Woman of the Year from the WTS Houston Chapter, an organization dedicated to the advancement of women in transportation; Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2016; and the Greater Houston Chamber of Commerce’s “Breakthrough Woman.” She also became an active member in the Houston community as a member of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Greater Houston Partnership and Texas Business Leadership Council. Although the Houston community was a successful and rewarding experience for Mainwaring, her heart remained in Council Bluffs.

Mainwaring had always hoped to return to Council Bluffs after living and working in Houston. When the CEO position opened up at the Iowa West Foundation, an organization responsible for providing millions of dollars in grants to improve and support southwest Iowa, she saw this as an opportunity to come home — not just for her career, but to actively contribute to the community.

Upon returning to Council Bluffs in 2020, she immediately integrated herself into her community. As a member of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, she has established two programs to support and empower women to develop and grow as leaders. The Executive Women’s Partnership brings “accomplished leaders together in an inclusive environment to grow and accelerate the role women play in Council Bluffs executive leadership” while the Women Inspiring Women’s Partnership invites all women together to motivate, inspire, connect and celebrate each other.

Mainwaring has become an active and influential member in countless organizations in Council Bluffs, such as the Planning Commission, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Pottawattamie County Conservation Board and Foundation and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Her active participation and leadership in the Council Bluffs community has made her an exemplary role model, especially for aspiring young women. Her dedication to improving our community and southwest Iowa is admirable, and we are proud to have her as part of our Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame.