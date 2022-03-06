Abraham Lincoln High School will induct three in Hall of Fame ceremony

Abraham Lincoln High School will hold its 2022 Hall of Fame and National Honor Society Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m. on March 15 in the school auditorium. A reception will follow in the school’s commons area.

Here’s a look at this year’s Hall of Fame inductees.

Mark Eveloff (1966)When Mark Jay Eveloff graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1966, he knew exactly what he wanted to do — become a lawyer.

After high school, he attended the University of Iowa, where he received his bachelor’s in business administration. After receiving his undergraduate degree, he then went to law school at Creighton University, where he received a J.D. degree in 1974. He passed the bar exam in Iowa soon after.

Eveloff’s first legal job was as an assistant city attorney for the City of Des Moines. From there, he went to work as an assistant Polk County attorney in Des Moines. In 1982, he moved back to Council Bluffs and went into private practice with the law firm Sciortino, Vannier and Eveloff. For the next 13 years as a lawyer, he helped those who were less fortunate.

In 1995, the district court judges of his judicial district selected him for the position of district associate judge. His hard work paid off, and in 2010, then-Gov. Chet Culver selected him to serve as a district court judge in the Fourth Judicial District for the State of Iowa. After 40 years of service to his community, he retired from that position on Dec. 31, 2018. Shortly after that, he became a senior judge and remains in that position today.

Over the years, Eveloff wasn’t just successful in his career, he was also successful in improving the lives of many in his community. As both a lawyer and judge, he has facilitated many adoptions and presided over countless marriages. He has sought justice for children, domestic violence victims and people struggling with mental health issues. He also presided over difficult civil and criminal hearings and trials through the years.

He has dedicated his personal time to helping young people. He loves coaching youth baseball, teaching moot court, providing OWI education to college students, being a part of the ALHS booster club and supporting kids in band, sports and other extracurricular activities.

Lastly, Eveloff has received many honors for his accomplishments, some of which include being elected vice president of both the Council Bluffs Friends of the Library and Council Bluffs B’nai Israel Synagogue.

— Ashton Saunders

Kevin Wenninghoff (2005)

Kevin Wenninghoff had dreamed of becoming an engineer since fifth grade. But before that dream could become a reality, he strived for success throughout his education.

He was a hard worker in both sports and academics. He was an All-Conference football player in the 2002-03 school year and earned the state football award for participation in the state high school football playoffs. In academics, he earned the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence in 2001, was inducted into the National Honor Society as a sophomore and was nominated for the prestigious “Who’s Who Among American High School Students.”

He was additionally honored with the Air Force Mathematics and Science award in 2005 and University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Recognition of Academic Achievement at the secondary school level, among others.

When it came to engineering, Wenninghoff completed the Iowa State Engineering & Beyond Workshop while still in high school. He earned the State of Iowa Scholar award for the class of 2005 and even received recruitment letters from Columbia and Yale Universities.

He attended UNO and later enrolled in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned his master’s in Architectural Engineering in 2010 at the age of 23. While pursuing his degree, he was taking classes at the Peter Kiewit Institute and started an internship during the summer of 2008 at Schemmer Associates, which would become a part-time job.

Upon his graduation, Wenninghoff was offered the position of full-time engineer as an intern at Schemmer and passed the rigorous SE Vertical Forces and SE Lateral Forces exams. He became the youngest shareholder in Schemmer at the age of 29. In 2018, he became a licensed structural engineer and became the youngest employee to become a department manager at the age of 31. In this position, he oversaw challenging projects, including a project dealing with the Biomechanics Building on the UNO Dodge Street campus. He continues to mentor at UNO and to contribute to his community.

While working for Schemmer, he served on the board of Schemmer Youth Professionals as the volunteer chair and continues to be an active member. He became involved in the Structural Engineers Association of Nebraska and has served as both the Membership Committee chair and the Social Media Committee chair and is currently serving as president of the organization. His goal is to increase diversity in the engineering field, starting with increased outreach at the high school level.

— Jennifer Rangel Mendoza

Phillip L. Nielsen (1958, posthumous)

Phillip L. Nielsen was born in Harlan and later attended Abraham Lincoln as a part of the graduating class of 1958. He was beyond an exceptional student. For multiple years, he earned varsity letters in football, track, baseball and basketball. He was also a member of the Student Council and the secretary-treasurer of the Lettermen Club.

After graduating, he received a football scholarship to attend the University of Northern Iowa and played until he suffered an unfortunate knee injury. He transferred to Iowa Central in Fort Dodge before moving again to Wayne State University in Nebraska, where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in Education.

During this time, Nielsen honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserve.

He began his career in education by teaching in Greenfield from 1967 to 1969. He taught young men and women important aspects of physical education, athletics and living a healthy lifestyle. In 1969, he joined the Council Bluffs Community School District, where he taught physical education and coached multiple sports for four years at Edison Junior High School. He then transferred to Abraham Lincoln for the rest of his 31-year career.

During his career, coach Nielsen did whatever he could to aid students in need of help, both on and off the field. He lent a helping hand to students who were unable to afford equipment, clothes and other aspects of playing a sport. He earned the respect of many students and anyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“Thousands of young lives left the halls of Abraham Lincoln entering society better citizens because of a relationship developed with this one person,” said his brother, Robert Nielson.

His teachings not only impacted students but also his own brother, who spread the teachings to his fellow soldiers while he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His teachings helped young soldiers all across the world care for each other no matter what their differences were.

Phil Nielsen was a leader in many ways. He did everything possible to help benefit students, family and community members alike. Unfortunately, he passed away on April 11, 2015 at the age of 74. However, his teachings and strong presence as a leader continues through others who help those in need.

— Sidnie Clark