Abraham Lincoln students recognized with Hoff Family Arts Scholarships

Two Abraham Lincoln High School seniors, Grace Ozzello and Kyrstin Holmes, were awarded $5,000 Hoff Family Arts Scholarships at a recent reception at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

A partnership between Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment and the Hoff Family, the Hoff Family Arts Scholarship program is a new opportunity for high school seniors intending to study an artistic discipline upon graduation, according to a release from PACE. To be eligible, applicants must log at least 40 hours of service or participation with PACE or one of their partner organizations based in the Hoff Center: Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, American Midwest Ballet and Kitchen Council. Both Ozzello and Holmes earned their service hours through their involvement with Chanticleer Community Theater, the press release stated.

In the fall, Ozzello will be attending the Kansas City Art Institute to pursue a degree in illustration and studio arts, and Holmes will be attending Iowa State University to pursue a degree in architecture, with minors in theater and vocal music.

“There are no students more deserving of this opportunity than Grace and Kyrstin,” PACE CEO Danna Kehm said in the release. “We can’t wait to see what they do next, and we’re so grateful to the Hoff Family for helping to support their artistic and academic goals.”

The next deadline to apply for the Hoff Family Arts Scholarship will be in March 2023. For the full list of scholarship criteria and application instructions, email info@paceartsiowa.org.

