Abraham Lincoln students view memorial photo exhibit of fallen Iowans

Amerikiss didn’t recognize any names on the display but said her grandfather and great-grandfather both served in the military.

Sgt. Brent Maher and Sgt. Thomas Houser of Council Bluffs are among a dozen or more southwest Iowa soldiers killed in various incidents during the War on Terror.

“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom,” co-creator Bill Williams said in the Patriotic Productions press release. “While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living … to help families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”

The Iowa memorial is one of 15 state memorials representing 60% of the nation’s fallen since Sept. 11, 2001, the press release from Patriotic Productions stated. There is also a national traveling memorial, which includes more than 5,000 of the nation’s fallen since then from every state. The national memorial was unveiled in Washington, D.C. in late 2017. More information is available at RememberingOurFallen.org.

