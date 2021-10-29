Abraham Lincoln students view memorial photo exhibit of fallen Iowans

“If ye break faith with us who die, we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders Fields,” Lt. Col. John McCrae wrote to end the famous World War I poem.
Abraham Lincoln High School teacher-classroom strategist Dirk Waller read the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” to a class Thursday to help connect the students’ recent studies on World War I with the “Remembering Our Fallen” photo memorial on display at the school this week.
The exhibit, created by Patriotic Productions of Omaha, represents Iowa’s fallen since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — soldiers who died in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a press release from Patriotic Productions. More than 90 Iowans died while serving during the War on Terror. The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of Iowa’s fallen, is traveling throughout the state.
“It humanizes this loss,” Waller told his students.
The class went down to the school library to look at the exhibit.
“I think it’s really neat that they did something, because they’re all great men that served our country,” sophomore Alex Harding said as he looked at the display.
Sophomore Amerikiss Black also found it meaningful.
“It’s kind of sad knowing how many people sacrificed their life for our country and then knowing how our country is nowadays,” she said.
Amerikiss didn’t recognize any names on the display but said her grandfather and great-grandfather both served in the military.
Sgt. Brent Maher and Sgt. Thomas Houser of Council Bluffs are among a dozen or more southwest Iowa soldiers killed in various incidents during the War on Terror.
“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom,” co-creator Bill Williams said in the Patriotic Productions press release. “While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living … to help families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”
The Iowa memorial is one of 15 state memorials representing 60% of the nation’s fallen since Sept. 11, 2001, the press release from Patriotic Productions stated. There is also a national traveling memorial, which includes more than 5,000 of the nation’s fallen since then from every state. The national memorial was unveiled in Washington, D.C. in late 2017. More information is available at RememberingOurFallen.org.
The financial sponsor of the memorial is Bellevue University, a private, non-profit institution of higher education. Founded in 1966, it has been a military-friendly school throughout most of its history. The university was an early adopter of distance learning and is now a leader in online education, with students in every state and 55 foreign countries, including Afghanistan and Iraq.
Southwest Iowans in exhibit
Army Pfc. Brandon Buttry, 19, Shenandoah, killed in action Nov. 5, 2012, in Afghanistan.
Army Cpl. Llythaniele Fender, 21, Onawa, killed by IED June 10, 2007, in Iraq.
Army Lt. Col. Paul Finken, 40, Earling, killed by roadside bomb Nov. 2, 2006, in Iraq.
Marine Sgt. Thomas Houser, 22, Council Bluffs, killed by gunfire Jan. 3, 2005, in Iraq.
Army National Guard Spc. James Kearney III, 22, Emerson, killed in combat Nov. 1, 2004, in Afghanistan.
Army National Guard Sgt. Brent Maher, 31, Council Bluffs, killed by IED April 11, 2011, in Afghanistan.
Marine Cpl. Jarrod Maher, 21, Imogene, killed by accidental gunshot Nov. 12, 2004, in Iraq.
Army Sgt. Joseph Milledge Sr., 23, Glenwood, killed by IED Oct. 5, 2007, in Iraq.
Army Pvt. Kenneth Nalley, 19, Hamburg, killed in vehicle accident May 26, 2003, in Iraq.
Army Sgt. James Skalberg, 25, Emerson, killed by IED June 27, 2012, in Afghanistan.
Army Sgt. Matthew Reynolds, 29, Council Bluffs, killed in training accident June 22, 2015, stateside.
Marine Jason Woodward, 23, Shelby, killed in motorcycle accident Aug. 28, 2015, stateside.