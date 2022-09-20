Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson marching bands to present showcase

Members of the Abraham Lincoln High School Marching Lynx and the Thomas Jefferson High School Monticello Regiment will step out with their Marching Band Showcase at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

The Marching Lynx, directed by Taylor Matuszeski, now in his fourth year at AL, will present a program with the theme, “Queen of Soul.” The set is a tribute to Aretha Franklin and features songs she made popular, including “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “RESPECT” and “Natural Woman.”

The Monticello Regiment, directed by Carl Rowles, who is in his second year at TJ, will follow the theme, “Step into the Light.” The program features traditional melodies such as “Ode to Joy” and “Simple Gifts.”

The concert will help the bands prepare for the competition season, which will begin when the Monticello Regiment competes in the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree Oct. 1 in Clarinda. Each band participates in at least three contests each fall at the district and state levels. Both bands will perform at Glenwood Fieldfest on Oct. 8, the Iowa High School Music Association’s State Festival on Oct. 15 and the Mid-Iowa Band Championships that evening in Ankeny.

Free-will donations will be accepted, and the money will be divided between the two music programs.