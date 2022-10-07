Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson students study college, career options

Abraham Lincoln High School students explored options for the future during college and career fairs Thursday. Thomas Jefferson High School held theirs on Wednesday.

At each school, the 1 ½-hour fairs were among the highlights of the school district’s College and Career Readiness Week. The second-annual event featured a series of activities designed to help students learn about applying for financial aid and college admission and learning about colleges and careers they might be interested in.

“This has been an exciting week for our students — especially our seniors, who are taking important steps to prepare for the next part of their journey,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “As our students take full advantage of our Diploma Plus One pathways, they are earning a second credential along with their high school diploma. This will set them up for success, no matter what path they take after high school.”

Activities held during students’ Advisement classes during the week included lessons on the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Diploma Plus One pathways, work-based learning, “How to Get the Most Out of a College and Career Fair,” and filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. In addition, seniors had an opportunity to work on college applications in the counseling center. There was also an evening program for parents on the D+1 pathways and Future Ready.

Students could sign up to tour Iowa Western Community College areas that are part of Diploma Plus One pathways programs on Friday.

“We have some students that are going to Iowa Western to see some of the programs they can go into,” said Valerie Hallagan, a counselor at Abraham Lincoln and co-coordinator of the week’s events at AL with counselor Larella Rangel.

The number of exhibitors at the college and career fairs was gratifying for counselors Carla Hartenhoff and Stephanie Ryan, co-coordinators of the events at Thomas Jefferson.

“We had over 50 different colleges here,” Hartenhoff said.

Next year, they hope to have students, staff and exhibitors fill out evaluations on the events to provide some feedback, she said.

Careers in utilities, child care, the military, telecommunications, trucking, health and law enforcement were among those featured at Abraham Lincoln’s career fair. Students approached during the event had mostly positive comments about it.

“I thought it was good,” Javier Paramo said.

“I liked it,” said Aiden Ellison.

“I think it went really well,” Brody Foreman said. “I thought everyone at the tables was really nice and explained things pretty well.”

Foreman, a freshman, said he’s not sure what career he will choose yet.

Liz Foote thought the career fair was well organized but a bit crowded. The AL junior is interested in technology.

Rangel said staff at the two high schools helped each other.

“The TJ coordinators were here today helping us, and we helped them yesterday,” she said Thursday.

“It was really fun to talk to the business reps,” Hallagan said.

She said she hopes they can partner with the businesses on job shadowing, internships and apprenticeships.