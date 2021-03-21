Abraham Lincoln to induct four into Hall of Fame

She is someone who knows that the arts are vital for every individual and community, and her giftedness for using them to inspire others has been evident ever since she was a young student involved in speech, drama and music at Abraham Lincoln High School. Her performing talent continued and grew throughout her life as she became involved in plays and musicals at several metro area theaters, including Council Bluffs’ own Chanticleer Community Theater. An impeccable performer, she earned Theater Arts Guild (TAG) awards for her lead roles in productions in 1979 and 2010. She’s also been honored for her behind-the-scenes work as a stage manager and director, and she’s served on the TAG board of directors for two terms.

Podendorf has given her passion, talents and kindness as a coach to Abraham Lincoln’s speech department for 21 years and has earned her place in the hearts of countless students who have participated in it. In fact, she has volunteered for an estimated 2,700 hours in the department since she began! By dedicating her artistic knowledge, she has brought out the inner creativity in many students who affectionately refer to her as “Mama Po.” She doesn’t simply teach students public speaking, she teaches them confidence, kindness and how to push themselves to be the best they can be.

