Abraham Lincoln to induct four into Hall of Fame

Abraham Lincoln High School will hold its Hall of Fame ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on March 25 in the school auditorium. The event, which is invitation-only, will be held in conjunction with the school’s National Honor Society induction ceremony.
Inductees will include Kate Cutler, class of 1963; Connie Jo Coleman, class of 1969; Doug Goodman (posthumous), class of 1974; and Jeff Ballenger, class of 1983. They were to be inducted last year, but the ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read on for more information about these outstanding alumni from the Council Bluffs Community School District.
Jeff Ballenger
Jeff Ballenger’s family has a long history at Abraham Lincoln High School. You could say that they have the Lynx spirit running through their blood. In high school, he was a varsity athlete, participating in basketball, tennis, track, speech and debate. He continued his education at Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, where he earned a degree in political science. During his college years, he dedicated time in service to government, working for the Abilene, Texas City Council and interning in Congressman Charles W. Stenholm’s Washington, D.C. office.
After college, he returned to Council Bluffs to join Ballenger Automotive, a local business owned and operated by his family, in sales and marketing. He then opened his first car wash in 1991 and, with the help of a great team, built the company into what it is today, with 11 locations in the metro area. Jeff’s Wash and Glo was later renamed Gorilla Car Wash.
Ballenger is a graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs and received recognition for his service to the automotive industry when he became a finalist for a national marketing award. He is also a member of the Shaken Baby Task Force, a child abuse prevention group, as well as co-founder of the Titan Basketball program for youth and Lewis Central’s Teammates program and is a former chairman of Renaissance Faire of the Midlands. He was also part of the effort to enhance the A.L. weight room and locker room and to build the new Charles E. Lakin YMCA.
In addition to supporting local causes, Ballenger helped raise millions of dollars as chairman of the Central and Western Iowa Honor Flights, part of the national organization dedicated to sending World War II veterans to see their memorial in Washington, D.C. In 2011, he was recognized for his charitable contributions to Honor Flights and received a special honorary military rank from Gov. Terry Branstad. He was one of just 27 Iowans to receive this distinction. In 2018, he was recognized for the Honor Flights by the U.S. Congress. Later that year, he received the Jason Award for his community contributions from Children’s Square USA. The American Red Cross has also named him a Hero of the Heartland in recognition of his charitable work.
He and his wife, Cristina, have three children.
Connie Jo Coleman Podendorf
Connie Jo Coleman Podendorf lives a life in which her passions shine through for all to see, and those passions can be summed up by three things: performing arts, generosity and Council Bluffs. A Council Bluffs native, she raised two children here and has served the community through her work at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, among other places. She has been involved in the local theater scene throughout her life. She has used her talents, creativity and kindheartedness to touch countless hearts in our community.
She is someone who knows that the arts are vital for every individual and community, and her giftedness for using them to inspire others has been evident ever since she was a young student involved in speech, drama and music at Abraham Lincoln High School. Her performing talent continued and grew throughout her life as she became involved in plays and musicals at several metro area theaters, including Council Bluffs’ own Chanticleer Community Theater. An impeccable performer, she earned Theater Arts Guild (TAG) awards for her lead roles in productions in 1979 and 2010. She’s also been honored for her behind-the-scenes work as a stage manager and director, and she’s served on the TAG board of directors for two terms.
Podendorf has given her passion, talents and kindness as a coach to Abraham Lincoln’s speech department for 21 years and has earned her place in the hearts of countless students who have participated in it. In fact, she has volunteered for an estimated 2,700 hours in the department since she began! By dedicating her artistic knowledge, she has brought out the inner creativity in many students who affectionately refer to her as “Mama Po.” She doesn’t simply teach students public speaking, she teaches them confidence, kindness and how to push themselves to be the best they can be.
Kate Cutler
A strong and successful figure in her field, Kate Cutler earned her place as an esteemed lawyer and leader in the Council Bluffs community. She completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the University of Iowa. Directly out of college, she taught in school in both Council Bluffs and Sioux City but decided to earn her second degree at Creighton Law School and graduated as one of the few women in her program. She landed a coveted job in the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office where, for five years, she served as assistant county attorney.
Cutler then took a position at Mutual of Omaha, where she worked for 12 years. She served as the chairman of the board for Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, even becoming the volunteer director of the branch for more than two years between paid directors. Cutler recounts that she also worked for several years with a large corporate firm but had her fair share of endeavors with small private businesses as well as in human resources facilities and various law firms. In 1980, she served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention.
Cutler prides herself most on the headway she made as a woman in her field. She struggled against sexism as a lawyer, a profession in which men were highly favored. She has been part of a legacy that raised awareness and opened new opportunities for women. A life-long learner, she continues to educate both herself and others in hopes of destigmatizing gender in relation to careers.
She also works closely with several nonprofits, including the Iowa West Foundation, and to provide supportive legal aid for low-income persons.
Cutler is immensely proud of her three grown children — two sons who followed in her footsteps to become lawyers and one daughter who became a physician. She resides with her husband, William, who worked as a professor at University of Nebraska at Omaha.
In all, she has faced considerable adversity in her journey as a female lawyer, breaking stereotypes and paving the way for other women. Her passion for equality, for the legal profession and for every aspect of her life has made her a valuable asset to her community.
Doug Goodman, Posthumous Award
Doug Goodman was a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and attended school in the Council Bluffs Community School District. He received his associate’s degree from Iowa Western Community College, his bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University and a master’s degree from Creighton University, all while working full-time at Council Bluffs Savings Bank. He taught banking and finance classes for more than 10 years as an adjunct faculty member for Buena Vista University.
He spent more than 38 years in banking. He worked at CBSB, later FirstStar, and was a partial owner of Peoples National Bank, where he rose to the position of president. He retired in 2012 from American National Bank as president of the Iowa market. After a brief retirement, he became a co-owner and manager of Clear Title and Abstract LLC., where he continued to work with Realtors, attorney, and clients on real estate transactions.
Education was important to Goodman, as he felt it was a vehicle for youth to succeed in their chosen career aspirations. He was honored to be the first Iowa Western alumnus to be president of the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees, and he was recognized as the Outstanding IWCC Alumnus in 2012. He served as the treasurer of both the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation and the Henry K. Peterson Foundation, as well as the treasurer for Westfair, where he is also a Hall of Fame member.
His passion for moving Council Bluffs forward can be seen in his involvement as a past member of the Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors and head of the Investment Advisory Committee. He was a founding member of the Pottawattamie County Development Corporation, which has become the 712 Initiative, and was a member of the first class of Leadership Council Bluffs, where he was honored as the Alumni of the Year in 2011. He also served as the chair of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Board (2010) and a member of the Dream Playground Re-Imagined Steering Committee.
Goodman was involved in helping raise money and awareness for many causes. He was a co-chair of the Rebuild Bayliss Park campaign and was honored as Grand Marshal for the Celebrate CB Parade for this accomplishment. He and his wife, Deb, to whom he was married for 37 years, helped chair such events as the Iowa Western Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships, CHI Health Mercy Hospital Heritage Dinner and the Lutheran Family Services Wicker and Wine event. The couple and their daughter, Stacey, were named the Heartland Family Service Leadership Family in 2004.
His involvement with CHI Health was varied, as he was a member of the CHI Health Metro Community Board, past president of the Mercy Hospital Foundation and a board member for Mercy Housing Midwest. He was active in many organizations such as Rotary International, the Lions Club and 4-H.
Doug Goodman passed away in 2018. In 2019, he was nominated for and received the Heritage Award for Business posthumously.