ACT test scores becoming optional in college, university admissions

In Council Bluffs, the number of graduates who have taken the test has been trending downward since a peak of 52% in 2014. The number of members in the Class of 2021 who completed it was down by 27% from the Class of 2020, he said.

The average composite score among graduates of Council Bluffs Community Schools was 20.3 in 2012 and has fluctuated less than a point on its way to an average this year of 20.2, according to a chart displayed by Vorthmann.

Among racial subgroups in the district, multiracial students averaged a composite score of 22.5, followed by white students at 20.8, African-American students at 19, Asians at 18.3 and Latino students at 17.

Council Bluffs Community Schools provides ACT test prep classes for students who plan to take the exam, Vorthmann said. The district will continue to do that for students who may want to have an ACT score among their academic credentials.

“Our job is to provide opportunities for all students,” he said.

ACT scores are still used by many private organizations that award scholarships, board President Chris LaFerla said.

“Organizations are slow to change, so I think it’s important to keep that going,” he said.