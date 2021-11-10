ACT test scores becoming optional in college, university admissions

The ACT college entrance exam, once a standard requirement for admission to universities and four-year colleges, is becoming less and less relevant in the admissions process.
Fewer colleges and universities are relying on the test as an accurate measure of students’ capabilities, Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer, said during a presentation to the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education Tuesday. Stanford, Duke, Northwestern and Auburn Universities, as well as Iowa’s state universities and private institutions Creighton University and Central College, are among the many that no longer require an ACT score for admission.
“More than 75% of the higher education institutions in the U.S. have gone to admissions (policies) that the ACT is optional or even blind,” he said. “It may not be the bellwether we used to think of it as of where students are at.”
Instead, colleges are seeking a “more holistic view” of students’ abilities, Vorthmann said, taking into account things like grades, activities and community service.
The changing requirements are paralleled by a trend toward lower student participation, Vorthmann said. Nationally, the number of students who took the ACT decreased by 22% from 2016 to 2021, he said. In Iowa, the number was pretty consistent until 2021, when it dropped by 25%.
In Council Bluffs, the number of graduates who have taken the test has been trending downward since a peak of 52% in 2014. The number of members in the Class of 2021 who completed it was down by 27% from the Class of 2020, he said.
The average composite score among graduates of Council Bluffs Community Schools was 20.3 in 2012 and has fluctuated less than a point on its way to an average this year of 20.2, according to a chart displayed by Vorthmann.
Among racial subgroups in the district, multiracial students averaged a composite score of 22.5, followed by white students at 20.8, African-American students at 19, Asians at 18.3 and Latino students at 17.
Council Bluffs Community Schools provides ACT test prep classes for students who plan to take the exam, Vorthmann said. The district will continue to do that for students who may want to have an ACT score among their academic credentials.
“Our job is to provide opportunities for all students,” he said.
ACT scores are still used by many private organizations that award scholarships, board President Chris LaFerla said.
“Organizations are slow to change, so I think it’s important to keep that going,” he said.
The board also did the following:
• Cast its weighted vote for District 8 director for the Green Hills Area Education Association for Julie Smith, former chief of secondary education for the Bluffs district.
• Approved a request from the School Budget Review Committee for modified supplemental spending authority of $214,928.28 for 138 Limited English Proficiency students served beyond four years and $796,424 for 113 students open-enrolled out on the fall 2021 certified enrollment but not on the fall 2020 certified enrollment. If approved by the committee, the district would receive additional spending authority but not additional funding.
• Gratefully acknowledged the gift of 800 welding tabs valued at $700 from Owen Industries
• Gratefully acknowledged the gift of welding bags valued at $2,500 for all TradeWorks Academy students enrolled in the TradeWorks welding program at Iowa Western Community College. The bags contain welding helmets, gloves, jackets and safety glasses. The students are using the personal protective equipment during welding classes to earn their welding certification.
• Recognized Nov. 15-19 as American Education Week and Nov. 15-21 as National Apprenticeship Week
After the business meeting, an organizational meeting was held to swear in new board members Patrick Peters, Jared Tripp and Lauren Myers and elect officers. LaFerla was re-elected president, board member Jill Shudak was elected vice president and Dean Wilson, chief financial officer, was appointed secretary.