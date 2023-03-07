The booster club for Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951 will hold fundraisers to help defray cadets’ costs to travel to out-of-state competitions.

“Our booster club is raising money to help offset costs for our drill teams, color guards, robotics team and physical fitness teams traveling to upcoming events,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Bush, senior aerospace science instructor. “We raise funds so that cadets can travel at no or little expense.”

The unit, based at Abraham Lincoln High School, plans to send teams to Air Force Junior ROTC Drill Nationals on March 18 in Dayton, Ohio, and High School Drill Team Nationals May 6-7 in Daytona Beach, Florida, as well as the University of Nebraska at Omaha AFROTC Det. 470’s annual JROTC drill meet March 24-25 in Omaha, he said.

The drill team competed against 12 midwestern teams at the Bellevue Invite last weekend and won four trophies: Armed Regulation, second place; Unarmed Exhibition, first place; New Cadet, first place; and Overall Regulation Drill, second place.

In addition, the unit’s robotics team plans to compete in the JROTC Robotics National Championship at VEX Worlds April 27-29 in Dallas, as well as the CREATE U.S. Open Robotics Championship in Council Bluffs.

The team, called the Heartbreakers, led at one point in the Iowa State Robotics Championships last weekend but got knocked out in the semifinals.

The unit will have a Night With the Lancers at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, March 11, when the Lancers take on the Stars at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The arena (formerly Ralston Arena) is located at 7300 Q St. in Omaha. Ticket information is available at fevo.me/40J3U30. One of Unit IA 951’s color guard teams will present the colors at the game. Students from Franklin Elementary School will sing the National Anthem.

Tickets are $15 (a discounted price). The corps will receive $3 per sale, if it sells 20 to 49 tickets; $4 per sale, if it sells 50 to 99 tickets; and $5 per sale, if it sells more than 100 tickets.

The booster club will hold a Spaghetti Feed from noon to 4 p.m. on April 1 at the Masonic Lodge, 130 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. The meal will include one serving of spaghetti, salad, bread, cookie and drinks. Tickets are $5 each in advance and $6 at the event. There will also be an Easter egg hunt.