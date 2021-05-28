AHSTW first-grade teacher rounds out 2021 Lakin teacher award winners

A first-grade teacher at Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community Schools was recently honored with the last of four 2021 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards.

Courtney Robinson received the award during a brief, school-wide ceremony in the gym on Wednesday, according to a press release from Green Hills Area Education Agency.

She was nominated by Lindsey Meyer, another first-grade teacher at AHSTW, according to Green Hills.

“Courtney literally means the world to me, for so many reasons dealing with education but also just things we have gone through together personally,” Meyer said. “I had her as a student teacher in my classroom when she was just starting out and, from day one, this girl loves kids. She has more compassion and a bigger heart than anyone I have ever met.”

“Mrs. Robinson has become a leader on our staff, with staff -- but that heart for kids is what always, always comes first for her,” said Sarah Kock, primary principal at AHSTW.

Along with the award, Robinson received $10,000 to use on anything unrelated to school, and the district received $2,500. Asked what she wanted to use the money for, she hesitated.