AHSTW postpones school year due to COVID-19 outbreak among staff

A COVID-19 outbreak among staff members forced Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community Schools to delay the start of its 2021-22 school year.
The school district cancelled its open house slated for Monday and postponed the start of the school year from Tuesday until Monday, Aug. 30.
The change was announced in a letter posted on the district website Monday by Superintendent Darin Jones.
“This outbreak has led to multiple positives and many more exposures,” he said in the announcement. “This leads to an increased concern level for me in knowing if we will be able to staff our building in the near future and also for the potential additional exposures to students who have yet to enter our building.”
The first cases showed up on Thursday, when the district had its first in-service day, Jones told the Nonpareil. Employees who started having symptoms Thursday, though, must have picked up the virus before returning to school.
“The initial exposure was not at school,” he said.
Those who were exposed after returning to school have worked to pinpoint the virus, Jones said.
“Our staff has been doing a really good job of tracking their own health,” he said. “I appreciate their efforts to get tested -- because they don’t want to expose our kids, either.”
Hopefully, the delay will stop the virus from spreading further, Jones said.
“We’re excited to get the kids back here,” he said. “We want to protect them and to protect staff that have not been exposed, so we’re just going to have a little pause and start next Monday.”
The district will hold its athletic activities this week as scheduled, Jones said.
“With our tracing measures we have found that our students at the K-12 levels have not had the same level of exposure,” he said in the letter. “This will allow our activities to continue as planned. So, at this time, we plan to inform all schools whom we will be participating against of our decision to continue playing our activities for this week.”
The days missed this week will be made up on planned in-service days and/or at the end of the school year, Jones said.